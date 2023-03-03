This summer, Netflix is taking viewers on a wild ride across the sunshine state in its upcoming limited series, Florida Man. The streamer revealed a first look at the show in a trailer while also announcing the release date. Edgar Ramírez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) leads the show as Mike Valentine, a former cop and recovering addict who is on the hunt for a runaway lady at the behest of her former lover, a Philly mobster whom he owes money. We've all seen the popular internet Florida Man memes and while this show appears to be a more serious crime thriller, the trailer reveals that it will touch on some of the zany aspects popularized by the meme.

The one-minute teaser opens with Mike contemplating his return to Florida, his home state which obviously has not been kind to him. He's lost his job and is in the process of getting clean so when a friend suggests they head for Florida in an effort to change their luck, he does not oblige. However, Mike can't quite get away from his past and eventually heads back to Florida in an attempt to his debt to a Philly mobster by helping to track down his runaway girlfriend. Mike hopes to quickly complete this little mission and head back to a saner clime but instead, he sucked into all troubles he'd hoped to avoid. The trailer offers a sneak peek into criminality that plagues the city as random people are seen carrying out bizarre acts with obvious sinister motives.

“Mike gets caught up in situations that would put some of the best “Florida man” memes to shame,” Netflix previously teased of the show which hails from Jason Bateman’s production company, Aggregate Films. Florida screenwriter Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This Is Us) who serves as the show's creator and showrunner said of the series; “[People] laugh at the mug shots and the headlines, but what’s the story behind the meme? The brightest sun casts the darkest shadows, so people can hide in shadows. All of that creates an ethos that’s perfect for a bright and noirish crime story.”

Image via Netflix

In addition to Ramírez, Florida Man also features Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis among others. Miguel Arteta will direct the first and second episodes. Other directors are Julian Farino, Haifaa Al Mansour, and Kevin Bray. Arteta will serve as executive producer alongside Bateman and Michael Costigan.

Florida Man premieres all 7 episodes on April 13 exclusively on Netflix.

Check out the official synopsis and trailer for Florida Man below: