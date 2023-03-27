An official trailer for Netflix’s Florida Man is inviting you to get to know Edgar Ramirez’s (Dr. Death) Mike. Attending a gambler’s support group, the opening moments set the stage for who Mike is and how he found himself in some dark waters with a Philly mobster to whom he owes money. Making bad decision after bad decision, Mike strikes up an affair with the gangster’s girlfriend after he’s simply tasked with ensuring that she arrives home safely. Things get even murkier for the ex-cop when the woman flees to Florida with the mobster hooking Mike with a job to find her and bring her back in exchange for a complete clearing of his debts.

Keeping his true intentions on the down low, we see Mike make friends with the locals, including a law enforcement officer and a criminal in hopes of finding a woman who has no intentions of being found. When he finally discovers where she’s been hiding, the storyline gets flipped upside down as Mike and the mobster’s girlfriend join forces with the locals to plan a money-making heist of their own. Despite his ability to read people, Mike will learn the hard way that not everyone can be trusted. The teaser also includes plenty of Florida staples like guns and gators.

Spotted throughout the teaser are the other leading faces of Florida Man which include Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) as the gangster’s on-the-run girlfriend, Emory Cohen (Brooklyn) as Mike’s tough-as-nails mobster boss, Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) as Mike’s father, Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) as Mike’s ex-wife, Otmara Marrero (Clementine) as Mike’s sister, Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation) as Officer Andy Boone, and others.

Image via Netflix

Who’s Behind Florida Man?

Following his successful run on Netflix’s crime drama Ozark as not only a leading actor but also a director and executive producer, Florida Man will be Jason Bateman’s latest venture into small-screen production after the success of last year’s true crime miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. Bateman’s Aggregate Films backs the series with Michael Costigan also serving as an executive producer. This Is Us and Ugly Betty writer and producer Donald Todd created the series and will also serve as the showrunner. Miguel Arteta will direct the first and second episodes of the project with Kevin Bray, Haifaa Al Mansour, and Julian Farino filling out the directorial team.

Go on the run with Ramirez when Florida Man escapes to Netflix on April 13. Check out the latest trailer below.