Quite a lot of things can go wrong when a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state to find a mobster's ex-girlfriend. And more things could go wrong if the home state would be "the realest goddamned place on Earth," as quoted by Donald Todd through his latest limited series on Netflix, Florida Man. Starring Édgar Ramírez as a perpetually doomed cop who cannot stay away from Florida even if he wanted to, Florida Man extends a popular meme from the 2010s to build a Florida as bizarre as one the headlines that flood internet meme pages want the audiences to believe in. It's no wonder that when a popular internet meme, which is oft inspired by real-life events, makes it to streaming, it would pose real questions about the authenticity of the events depicted.

An imaginative interpretation of Florida inspired by the Florida Man internet meme that gained popularity in the early 2010s, the television series capitalizes on a reel-version Florida where things often go berserk as per popular imagination. More like the events that inspired the memes about the man from Florida who keeps pulling off newsworthy stunts, Florida Man follows bizarre events in the life of an ex-cop from Florida whose life keeps tumbling like that of people who live in Florida, as per him. While the inspiration for Florida Man may well be real-life events, the events captured in Netflix's latest limited series may not be that real, thankfully.

'Florida Man' Is Inspired by a Meme

The internet has a reputation for finding the weirdest of designs in nature and blowing them out of proportion. Such a design found recognition when a Twitter account with the handle @_FloridaMan started putting out news headlines with the phrase "Florida Man" in them. Now, it wouldn't be such an internet phenomenon if not for the bizarre nature of these headlines. From the "Florida Man" punching the pizza delivery boy for forgetting garlic nuts to being arrested for fixing cars with Play-Doh, these headlines often captured the weird adventures of various men who were often quoted as "Florida Man" in them. Soon the internet picked up on these headlines and thus came into existence the myth of the Florida Man — a purely fictional entity brought to reality by the conscience of the internet citizens.

In essence, the Florida Man became the maniacal and insane flagbearer of all unspeakable things that went down in Florida (or at least made it to the headlines). The Miami New Times attributed the prevalence of such unreal headlines from Florida to the open and liberal information laws in the state. Also, the considerable population of the state and the diversity are attributed as contributing factors. The popularity of the headlines that make it out of the state does not mean that everyone is a fan. In a scathing critique of the whole phenomenon, the Columbia Journalism Review points out how the myth of the loved Florida Man thrives on the misery of the drug addicts and the homeless of the state who often don the hat of the "Florida Man."

From Reddit to prime-time television chat shows, Florida Man has survived the passage of time with video games and other forms of media keeping the man alive in popular culture. Netflix's Florida Man is just another addition to the long-standing history of the Florida Man and his adventures. Édgar Ramírez's Mike Valentine personifies the Florida Man who keeps failing miserably at doing the right thing in Donald Todd's imagination of his home state.

'Florida Man' Is Inspired by Multiple Events

Similar to the memes that kept the myth of the Florida Man alive for the longest time, Florida Man is also inspired by the many events that have made it to the local and national news over time. While the limited series does not borrow from a singular event, it definitely is inspired by the weird nature of events that transpire in the Sunshine State. As Mike Valentine continues to struggle to find a way out of Florida, the events that his actions unknowingly lead to, uncannily, hint at the Florida Man news headlines that internet users may be familiar with. For instance, when Mike's enemy Moss hires his father's old acquaintance to track down Mike in Florida, the hired veteran ends up blowing himself when he lights a lighter inside a port-a-potty that seemed to be gassed up with toxic gases. In March 2022, a man in Florida was crushed to death inside a port-a-potty by a bulldozer.

Donald Todd's imagination of Florida gives context to the events that go down in the Sunshine State even though they may not be inspired by actual events directly. But the events do fit into the scheme of the story as the mishaps triggered by the central characters anyway make it to the local news that runs in the background in many scenes as a homage to the legend of Florida Man. At least in the world of Florida Man, the events that make it to local news seem to be all set into motion by the actions of one Florida man who hates the state to his core - Mike Valentine. Possibly, the internet theory that the "Florida Man" is one prolific suspect finds expression through Ramirez's character who seems to be at the center of all things wrong in Florida.

While the events in Florida Man have not been directly ripped off from real events, there's some thematic similarity to the ideas that dictate the scenes. The scene in which the ambulance carrying Mike's partner-in-crime (for most parts), Delly (Abbey Lee), meets an accident with a cop car seems to be inspired by a real ambulance robbery in which the man who stole the ambulance ended up getting it stuck a few miles away. Doing justice to its title, Florida Man tries to set up a story that may only transpire in Florida as the state's larger-than-life setting contributes to the story's progression as much as the story contributes to the state's perception in the audience's mind. Regardless of what perceptions Florida Man wants to maintain regarding the U.S. state, let us say that Florida Man benefits more from Florida than the latter does from the former.

All episodes of Florida Man are now available to stream on Netflix.