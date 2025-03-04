After winning Best Animated Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, the first independent film to do so, Flow has yet even more amazing news for fans. Per ComicBook, the fantasy adventure film has been added to the famous Criterion Collection, joining a slew of noteworthy movies to be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Pre-orders for these versions of Flow are currently ongoing on Amazon, but there's no release date yet or information about special features.

From director Gints Zilbalodis, who also wrote and produced with Matīss Kaža, Flow was released on streaming last month, making its debut on Max on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, before airing on HBO on the fifteenth. Almost a year prior, the 2024 animated film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2024, and was later released in Latvia on August 29, quickly becoming one of the most popular domestic films in the country. It then landed in France on October 30 before debuting in Belgium on January 15, 2025.

It’s indeed an honor for any production to be inducted into the Criterion Collection, and director Zilbalodis agrees, as he couldn’t help but express gratitude for Flow's achievement in a statement:

“It’s an absolute dream come true to see Flow featured in the Criterion Collection alongside the legendary filmmakers I grew up admiring, like Cuarón, Anderson, and Scorsese. I can’t thank Criterion enough for this incredible honor! I’m thrilled to collaborate with them on the ultimate 4K special edition of Flow. I have so much great stuff to share. It’s going to be amazing!”

What Is ‘Flow’ About?

Flow is a dialogue-free film that tells the story of a wondrous journey through realms natural and mystical, as described by its official logline. It follows a courageous cat whose home is devastated by a great flood and teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land. They must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. The synopsis also reads:

“From the boundless imagination of the award-winning filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis (Away) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart.”

Flow can now be pre-ordered in 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD here on Amazon.

Release Date August 30, 2024 Runtime 84 minutes Director Gints Zilbalodis Writers Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza Producers Ron Dyens, Matīss Kaža

Source: ComicBook