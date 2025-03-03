Flow is this year's winner for Best Animated Feature. The award was presented at the 97th Academy Awards this year by Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn. An outlier among this year's Best Animated Feature nominees, Flow hails from Latvia and features absolutely no dialogue. Its plot centers around a ragtag gang of animals — a cat, a dog, a capybara, a secretarybird, and a ring-tailed lemur — and their attempts to escape rising floodwaters in a seemingly post-human world.

The only "dialogue" comes from the animals themselves, via actual animal noises. The film is the brainchild of Latvian animator Gints Zilbalodis. Made over the course of five years using the open-source software Blender, it was made on a budget of $3.6 million USD, and has grossed $20 million worldwide. It debuted at Cannes last year to critical acclaim, and won Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes. The film is also nominated for Best International Feature Film.

What Were the Nominees for the 2025 Best Animated Feature Oscar?