Summary Flow is the first Latvian film to win a Golden Globe and earn Oscar nominations, featuring a captivating wordless narrative and a standout score.

The film follows Cat in a post-human world, relying on composer Rihards Zalupe's innovative music to convey emotions and themes.

Zalupe created unique themes for each animal character using special percussion instruments, achieving a captivating and profound sound for Flow.

Flow has been an absolute game changer in the world of feature-length animation. After receiving critical acclaim at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, this heartwarming work of art is the first Latvian film to ever win a Golden Globe, as well as the first Academy Award nominations for its country (for Best Animated Feature and Best International Picture). Not to mention its slew of Annies and animation awards. As the film features no dialogue whatsoever, much of the emotional weight is carried by Rihards Zalupe fascinating, singular, and understated score. As quoted by the composer himself, the original score plays as “a main character” carrying the lion’s share of the film’s emotional and thematic subtext.

Flow follows a lone cat traversing the detailed, colorful landscape of a post-human world, as it tries to survive the increasingly rising water level. With the world seemingly ending, Cat finds refuge on a boat populated by Dog, Capybara, and Lemur as they sail along mystical, overflowing settings, navigating the dangers of this new world. The film is directed by Gints Zilbalodis (Away).

Collider’s own Joe Schmidt had the undeniable pleasure of having an extended chat with Zalupe with the film now streaming on Max. Together they discussed how he used specific instrumental tones and themes for each character, his comprehensive history of percussion in his native Latvia, and the importance of expressing our emotions through our love of animals. And of course, the conversation had to begin with Joe's own dog jumping on the call.

Our Precious Relationship With Our Pets

COLLIDER: This is Penny. She's my best friend. Yep, she's great. She's adorable.

RIHARDS ZALUPE: I had a dog as well, but two years ago, unfortunately, he died. Dogs and animals, it's so great an experience to love them, to live together with them, and experience emotions and everything, what they provide for us, for humans.

We found her at the pound two and a half years ago. We used to have a poodle who passed away six months beforehand, and he was my dog for 10 years and so that was really, really, really hard to deal with. Anytime you lose an animal, it's just the worst thing. It's a child basically, you connect with them.

ZALUPE: I agree.

It was really hard for me to come to a spot to connect with another one. My wife had been sending me pictures of animals at the shelter because we're rescue people. We always want to do rescues. She finally sent me a picture of Penny, and I was like, “Go get her right now. Go!” So we rescued her and that was our Christmas present for our kids a couple years ago. She's amazing.

Caring for animals is one of the kindest things any person can do because the whole process of domestication is so weird. Being able to provide love and then just getting companionship back. I don't think humans realize how lucky we are to receive that kind of love.

ZALUPE: Exactly, I totally agree with you. It's wonderful. My story is a bit more crazy. Not crazy, but actually sad. Because small dogs have problems with legs and all these kind of things. Actually, our dog, he was so bad that we should make anesthesia for him. It’s such a sad moment. In a way, I understood that he cannot experience anything from this world, if he cannot walk and do regular things, like pool things and so on. It was a hard moment just to put in anesthesia and see how the dog dies.

But I saw that he was ready for that because it was fifteen seconds and he already passed away. At that moment, somehow I realized that it was the right moment. But the emotions, what comes and these tough moments really, somehow you really realize how precious life– and actually the emotions– what we can give to animals. It's so great that we, as human beings, even have the same appreciation and the emotions as human beings, right? I agree with you as well: that the love and the care, it's so great. This is everything about the film as well!

Exactly!

ZALUPE: Although the film has so many perspectives you can watch it from. Yesterday, I talked with a friend of mine, she's a person involved in cinema making. I told my perspective on how I see this film. It's not about actual animals. It's about animals as emotions. The big whale and water is actually fear. In the last moment, you as a person, you understand that with all your emotions that you cannot live with without fear. Because life without fear life is– not boring, but it's not life. She was so surprised, and she told me, “Whoa, I never thought about it, so I need to see it again.” This is what you actually told and described about the collaboration in a very deep level with animals.

That's awesome. It is crazy. I had to put my dog down, my poodle before – you get it. I understand, the moment that you have to do it is the hardest thing that you have to do. We could talk about animals all day, so I really appreciate the segue into the movie because that's what we're here to talk about.

Composer Zalupe Describes Writing Music With Director Gints Zilbalodis

Congratulations on every success that you've had, which is very, very well-deserved. It's crazy because this is such a crowded Oscars pool for animated movies. Flow has already established itself with the win at the Golden Globes. This movie is legitimately one of the greatest works of art that is even up for contention of all the awards. When you were first approached to take this on, was it intimidating? Were you excited? How did that process go?

ZALUPE: Actually, I was amazed that I will have my first film project without dialogue. I think this is every composer's dream job in a way. To see and to work with music that has so huge responsibility. It's like a main character for the film. The other thing was that I was actually very surprised and very impressed that I will work together with a director who is also a composer. We switched our work 50/50 because he created around seven hours of music before the final staging. Can you imagine that?

I was actually really, really excited, because I saw [Flow director Gints Zilbalodis'] previous movie Away. I was really blown away, somehow, with the picture, with the music, and about the musical pace because it was really like meditating. Calm, sometimes really transparent music. I thought that this time, Gints will also provide the same kind of musical textures and levels– and it was totally opposite. For me, it was a huge challenge, what to do with everything. Somehow I jumped in right away, and it was like 3-4 months of work. Everything went so smooth and so perfect. As a composer, it’s the best scenario, what we can have these days.

Zalupe Created Specific Themes For Each Animal Character

“I need to bring this meditation music atmosphere.”

The music is such a vital component considering there is no dialog. There are animal noises, and the movie does a lot of great work in characterizing the animals that are on this journey together. Their antagonists and their journey, the struggles that they have to go through. But really, you have to set the mood. You have to set the tone for every single scene.

What was your approach to creating this sort of ethereal type of vibe that permeates throughout the entire movie? Obviously, it culminates in the big section towards the end when the bird makes the sacrifice. But also, you have little human touches of playfulness and then intensity, showcasing mundane aspects, but things that we wouldn't normally think about. But also, they are so human in a way that humanity can't even touch. Please just go on about that! That is a great, great score!

ZAULPE: Thank you. Thank you. There are so many levels. We could talk about this creation process for hours and hours. The main thing is– what is really great, the director Gints, he created, we call it “sketches,” right? He has two types of sketches. This playfulness he created with a really minimalistic percussion style of music. Like Steve Reich that repeats all the time. He was creating these scores, putting elements, more elements, but not in terms of arrangement or instrumentation. There is one level of rhythmical pattern, and then he just puts another one, the same pattern, but another instrument. So he created musical wave patterns. The second was the melodic musical sketches he used to make some darker tone, some tension.

When I first saw the whole movie, it was great that he was actually already temp’d all the scenes. The action scenes were already temp’d and it was so great that I know this is the material we actually will use. We will not delete it, so I will need to make something new from that. When I saw the first final cut from his perspective, I understood what I need to bring is this meditation music atmosphere. Because, in my mind, I was thinking about Gint’s perspective of how he approaches music for his movies. Somehow it came that we didn't match between our two styles. My main goal was eight or nine themes from his material he actually was writing. My thing was just to somehow search these things. Of course, we knew that there is this climax. One of my biggest surprises was that everything went so well. We leave slowly, slowly starting from the beginning. We climbed the mountain and we found our destination to the hill. We have a cat theme. We have capybara's theme. We have lemur’s theme, we have the wave theme, the fear theme. For me it was so joyful to put these themes somewhere inside so nobody can actually feel it. The main idea for me was just to put them subconsciously inside. Nobody knows there is a cat theme like playing, so it was very creative.

My studio as a musician, as a percussionist, it was a great adventure. I used so many interesting percussion instruments and did a lot of experimental things because we didn't have a lot of budget for the recording. For instance– and I will finish there, because I think I'm already talking too much– but, for the Lemur I found that the gamelan percussion, these metal gamelan instruments, somehow I found this color. It really worked very well because he's the guy who is searching all the small things, all the metal things. The guy who collects everything, he likes all the mirrors and lights, these kinds of things. And the first thing that came in my mind was gamelan percussion instrument. Of course, we don't have any of that in my country, so what I did, I just wrote a toy glockenspiel, like toy bells. I just transposed them two octaves lower and then I stretched it to a twice larger size. It really made this gamelan sound when you stretch these kinds of instruments. It was really like a laboratorium in my studio.

Also, I really appreciate our culture in Latvia because we have huge roots of classical music and classical composition. Not only in Latvia, but also in Estonia, our neighbor country, there are some of the hugest classical composers still alive. The influence of their music this, for instance, for example, that transparent music for orchestra, strings and these kinds of effects. We live here, so it's like, and somehow it went very natural. It's really hard to say everything in just small sentences because it's a huge score in a way. Emotionally and deeply very huge with a lot of layers.

Zalupe Used Special Percussion Instruments To Bring The Animals To Life

You do create little motifs, themes, as you describe them, for each individual character and in the moods of the scene. Do you identify a specific instrument? You already said the glockenspiel which you altered for the lemur, which is hilarious. That character was amazing. Hoarder vibes of someone who collects things and is so about material possessions. It was a wonderful character. But, Cat is mistrustful. Dog is very much trying to be friends and smooth things out. The bird is very protective, but also stoic in taking charge of certain situations. And then the capybara is just a rock, like there is someone you can depend on, you can talk to and tell your feelings to. Is there a certain instrument that you feel captures the essence of the different characters?

ZALUPE: Yes, sure. For Cat, the first impression and first instinct for me was clarinet and bass clarinet because bass clarinet is the smoothest instrument with so nice texture, so calming. Of course, it can also be very expressionist. This is my first choice and, really, it went very well. In the beginning, we can also hear the clarinet when the cat is going very freely, but this is the main instrument for the cat. Not always. We didn't choose the old fashioned way in Hollywood where you see Cat and the clarinet is playing, but there are really some hidden gems where actually you cannot hear that there is a clarinet played. For instance, as I remember correctly because it was already a long time ago when I scored– there's bass clarinet who also plays the fear theme. These very long, long chords theme. At that kind of level, we somehow tried to integrate all the instruments. For instance, the capybara, my first impression was to use balafon. It's an African instrument like a xylophone or marimba.

Oh yeah! I have a kalimba sitting right next to me!

ZALUPE: Also I have a marimba, by the way.

That’s pretty sweet. I saw that!

ZALUPE: Also we don't have balafons here in Latvia. I'm a professional percussionist here, a musician, I know everybody here. So what I discovered, I made a marimba balafon. I put some paper sheets between the bars. It really gave this– not so much balafon, but maybe like a Guatemalan marimba sound with the buzzing effect. Of course, I had a digital balafon in my library. I recorded with my marimba, and it really gave this very warm and fuzzy, like flying bees, you know, like mnmn-mnmn-like sound. For Capybara, it was so perfect. This first scene where Cat sees Capybara, there are these two elements, the marimba, or this instrument, which I created, together with the clarinet.

For Dog, there is no theme at all. He was an interesting protagonist because he has his gang, right? I didn't make a theme for him. Also, he was a pretty funny character by himself, so we should somehow embrace him. For Bird, it was such an interesting experience ... Also, I was really touched with the buzzing sound from the capybaras.

You are definitely a percussionist. Sorry to interrupt you. That is your they can tell that’s your core, so that’s pretty cool.

ZALUPE: I played in the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra for fifteen years and I've been doing a lot of crazy percussion stuff in my life. Not so much these days, only my projects. I use some techniques, the same approach for marimba. I found this tremolo sound on this instrument really makes a [trills] sound like tremolo. Somehow it felt about the bird– also Bird has his gang, the huge gang– but somehow it was so nice, but in the way, very trembling atmosphere. Trembling like a bit of anxiety or something like that. It gave this combination together with all other instruments very well, but it's really like [trills, sings] like metallic sound. It was really something different than others, yeah. Of course, actually one of the main themes is not the theme for the animal, but actually for the hills. It's through the whole movie. There was this hill theme, or fear theme, very slow. It consists of four or five sounds. This was actually our main theme we used. And this theme actually was mainly on strings, not on percussion, because it was really– as I told you before– Gint’s choice to put all the slow music themes for fear and for tension. This is how we catch these things.

How ‘Flow’ Faked A 120 String Orchestra

“If you could see the score, you could be surprised.”

What was your favorite scene to score? What was the one that when you were done, you were just like, “I got it! I captured it!?”

ZALUPE: It was the fishing scene. One of my most famous actually. In the final mixing, in the final process, it didn't somehow sound as I really wanted to sound, because in the final process, they turned the strings a bit lower than I actually wanted, and they put some water sounds a bit about it. It's like regular stuff, like fighting between composers. I thought that Gints will be on my side, but he knew that he would like to hear more of water. There was this amphitheater theme, where there were also a lot of hanged bass sounds and different crazy atmospheric sounds. This also was one of the themes that I really liked. Everything I did with the strings I really enjoyed. And there were a lot of– as I told you before– transparent spring motifs.

A huge inspiration for me also was my friendship with Orchestral Tool Sounds. I don't know if you have heard of this brand from Germany, from Berlin? Strings can provide so much interesting atmosphere sound than just regular string sound. I tried this kind of area to search. There are so many layered strings that actually, if you could see the score, you could be surprised. Because we recorded a pretty huge string orchestra, a thirty-five person orchestra, only strings. We doubled it three times. The whole score. All the score with strings are tripled, so it's like a 120 string orchestra playing this at the same time. [Laughs]

That's crazy. I read about how you layered it. You say you use the same team of thirty people, but you got different versions and blew up the sound that way, right?

ZALUPE: I could be like a modern Wagner in a way. If it's possible to have a huge orchestra, for me, like in the final stage where Cat really likes to dive into the water. This is the same for me. The problem is that there are so few projects with film where actually you can really afford– can you imagine a 120 people string orchestra? This really is like Wagner approach, you know? [Laughs] To make things huge. But this actually really works. Although it's very silent. but it gives something that on an emotional level, you cannot actually explain very easily. Let's put it that way. And you see when, like Hans [Zimmer] records ten tubas at the same time for what was the movie? Not for Interstellar, but for–

Inception.

ZALUPE: Yeah! Inception! You really feel it. Of course, one or two tubas could play that, but ten tubas and twenty bass trombones, it really gives something. What you really just can feel, you cannot explain. This is something we did also for the movie. Because fear and tears for people, they are one of the biggest lessons in our life, I believe. To overcome fear, to deal with them, or to be in friends. That's why the strings were so, so huge, in a way.

You said that was a fun scene, but was that the most challenging technical aspect for you to overcome? Trying to achieve this big sound on a budget that you had?

ZALUPE: Actually, no.In the beginning, actually, we thought that the score would be made by a small ensemble. I was like, “Oh, right, Gints, okay…” He gave me a cue with thirty drone sounds and the guys told me, “Maybe yes, some string quartet or something like that.” I said, “Let's try it.” After the first few cues, I understand that we will need to have the call, at least the string orchestra recording. But it was not challenging for me. It's my natural behavior. I don't know to do such things.

I really love, love it. I have very huge experience with orchestras, like five symphonies written, each 5 - 15 minutes long. A lot of choir music. Orchestra choir music, like cantatas. This is my area. I really love to work, and I really love to work with long scale projects in a way that it's hard for me to write the three minute, three and half minute pop songs. Time to time, I'm requested to do something like that. But in that way, it was really natural for me. You can never know how everything goes, but this project, everything went smooth.

‘Flow’ Is Latvia’s First Oscar-Nominated Film Ever