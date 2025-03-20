People are quite literally flowing to the movie theater for Flow, the Academy Award-winning animated film that has become a favorite among animation lovers — and lovers of cute animals. Flow, which earlier this month became the first Latvian film to be nominated for and win an Oscar, has grossed over $36 million at the global box office, according to Variety, a massive haul for a film that had low expectations originally.

The film has been raking in the dollars from countries across the world. It's highest-grossing territory so far has been Mexico, where it has grossed $6.7 million. Other high-grossing territories include $5.4 million in France; $4.6 million in North America; $3.4 million in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay; $2.7 million in China; and $1.6 million in Spain, among other countries. In Flow's native Latvia, the film has grossed $2.1 million. This is a significant takeaway for a film whose budget was only $3.4 million.

Flow unusually does not have any dialogue. It follows a lovable black cat who is caught in a massive flood that appears to destroy the world. The cat winds up stranded on a sailboat with several other animals, including a capybara, a lemur, a dog and and a bird. The film follows these animals' journeys in the aftermath of the flood. Flow was directed by Gints Zilbalodis from a script he wrote alongside Matīss Kaža. The film comes from Dream Well Studio, Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and was produced by Zilbalodis for Dream Well alongside Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman.

'Flow' Earned Critical Acclaim