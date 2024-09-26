How many movies from Latvia have you watched? If it's up to Janus Films, you'll be able to say "at least one" by the end of this year. And after seeing the trailer for the country's entry to the 2025 Academy Awards, chances are you'll probably start rooting for it at once. Flow centers around a stray cat that survives a flood that basically destroyed the world. Alone and with no friends, the cat will have to travel the planet in order to discover other survivors and keep itself alive. The animated movie is slated to premiere on November 22.

The first and biggest element that you'll notice in the trailer that IndieWire unveiled is its style. The attention to detail in every frame paired with the atmospheric vibe it evokes makes it seem like the movie is already one of the year's standout titles. Additionally, the trailer also has the power of making us feel like we are truly embarking on a journey and ready to discover all the beauty that's left in the world.

There's a different layer to the Flow trailer that suggests there could be some mystical elements to the animated movie as well — especially when you consider that the cat will end up striking a friendship with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog. Last but not least, the broader aspect of the movie points to a very urgent theme: the state of the environment and what we're up against in recent years and the immediate future.

Flow Has Already Made Waves At Film Festivals

Flow is directed by Gints Zilbalodis, who was able to take his project to several film festivals like Cannes, Annecy and the Toronto International Film Festival. During a Venice Film Festival interview, Zilbalodis talked about the visual style he planned for the adventure and how he planned to convey beats of the story without having any dialogue:

“I come up with the movement of the camera first, and then what happens in the scene. It’s a film without dialogues, so I had to find other ways to convey the characters’ emotions, and one of these ways is the camera.”

Flow certainly has the elements that can make it become another example of the level of quality that animation can achieve in the right hands. Critics certainly seem to think so, since the movie currently stands tall with 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. IndieWire's Christian Blauvelt wrote in his review that Flow is "a supreme example" of animation that works both for kids and adults, and called it "one of the most groundbreaking animated films about nature since Bambi."

Flow is slated to premiere in NY and LA on November 22. Then, it opens wide on December 6. You can check out the trailer above.