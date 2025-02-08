Flow, the irresistible indie animation that had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, is heading to streaming on none other than Max. TVLine reports that the Oscar-nominated pic will stream exclusively on Max beginning on the widely celebrated Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14. Afterward, it will air on HBO on the fifteenth at 6:30/5:30c.

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, Flow is currently up for two Academy Awards: Best International Feature Film and Best Animated Feature. It is the third animated film to achieve the first nomination and the first from Latvia to be considered for multiple accolades from major ceremonies. Among these awards ceremonies include the 37th European Film Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review Awards, and the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Following its Cannes debut, Flow was released in Latvia, its original country, on August 29, 2024, and became one of the most popular domestic films in the country. It then landed in France on October 30 before debuting in Belgium on January 15, 2025. Besides directing the award-winning movie, Zilbalodis wrote and produced with Matīss Kaža, while Ron Dyens also served as producer.

'Flow' Is Totally Worth Watching!

As one of the most notable international films of 2024, Flow earned $14.5 million at the box office and currently has a 97% critics’ rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s consensus reads, “Thanks to its innovative animation and mature themes, going with this FLOW proves irresistible.” Similarly, the audience has praised the film that “speaks louder than words” for being “a beautifully rendered life-affirming journey for all living beings.”

Ahead of Flow’s streaming release in the U.S., viewers should be prepared to enjoy a wondrous journey through realms natural and mystical. The production focuses on a brave cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. Praised for its visual storytelling without dialogue. Flow is a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community.

Flow lands on Max on February 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more information before its streaming release.