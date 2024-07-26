The Big Picture Flower Drum Song was the first Hollywood musical with an almost entirely Asian cast, challenging stereotypes.

The film showcased Asian American actors authentically and positively represented their cultures.

Despite facing stereotypes, Flower Drum Song paved the way for future Asian American productions in Hollywood.

It's no secret Hollywood has struggled through a long history with a lack of representation on screen. From the silent film era to the Golden Era's Studio System and beyond, Hollywood was run by old white men who mostly gave leading roles to white actors. Minorities were typically cast as characters from a white perspective, normally playing the help or comedic relief. While the practice of blackface was a serious issue that fumed the Civil Rights Era in 1954, the consistent act of yellowface was also undermining Asians in the movie industry until the first Asian American musical film changed the game!

The 1961 film Flower Drum Song, adapted from the eighth musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein by the same name, represents a breakthrough moment in American cinema as the first Hollywood studio musical to feature an almost entirely Asian cast! Flower Drum Song challenged stereotypes by casting Asian American actors in prominent roles, offering audiences a rare opportunity to see authentic representation on screen. The landmark film paved the way for influential works like The Joy Luck Club and the modern-day blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians and became groundbreaking in more ways than one.

Rooted in Asian and American Culture, 'Flower Drum Song' Was A Milestone in Musical Cinema

Directed by Henry Koster, Flower Drum Song is adapted from the Broadway musical, which is based on the 1957 novel by the Chinese American author Chin Yang Lee. The story follows a smuggled Chinese immigrant, Mei Li (Miyoshi Umeki), and her father as they navigate their new life in San Francisco after fleeing Communist China. Aiming to fulfill an arranged marriage with nightclub owner Sammy Fong (Jack Soo), Mei Li finds herself entangled in a love triangle as Sammy is head over heels for Linda Low (Nancy Kwan), a flashy showgirl at his nightclub. Ultimately, Mei Li is redirected to the Wang family and, in doing so, meets Wang Ta (James Shigeta), a college student torn between his cultural heritage and the allure of American modernity.

As the movie unfolds, characters struggle with their identities, cultural expectations, and personal desires. But what makes the Flower Drum Song so memorable is its vibrant musical numbers highlighting the richness of Asian American culture. Rooted in both American and Asian cultural influences, the soundtrack features songs like "I Enjoy Being a Girl," "A Hundred Million Miracles," and "Grant Avenue," which all became iconic songs, contributing to the musical's lasting popularity. According to Vanity Fair, these numbers were revolutionary as they offered the opportunity to showcase the diverse talent of Asian American actors and helped solidify the career of Nancy Kwan — a talented breakout star who became an Eastern sex symbol in the 60s.

Flower Drum Song was even more ambitious in tackling sensitive, unspoken subjects within the Asian American community. The film explores themes such as generational conflict and the immigrant experience, leaving a long-lasting cultural and artistic impact that is still relevant today. Mei Li and Wang Ta eventually develop a deep bond, and through various comedic and dramatic events, including misunderstandings and realizations, they ultimately discover their love for each other. The picture concludes with a joyful celebration of the couple's union, symbolizing a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity and affirming the importance of staying true to oneself while embracing change.

'Flower Drum Song' Positively Represented Asian American Actors in Hollywood

Unlike Mickey Rooney's offensive portrayal of Mr. Yunioshi in Breakfast at Tiffany's, Flower Drum Song was the first Asian American studio movie to represent Asian actors authentically and positively. Asians in Hollywood have suffered through decades of a practice known as yellowface. These portrayals were frequently laden with stereotypes, reducing complex cultures to simplistic and often offensive caricatures. The release of Flower Drum Song coincided with the Civil Rights Movement, a period of significant social change in the United States. While the primary focus of the movement was on African American civil rights, the Asian-cast film laid the groundwork for other minority groups to demand better representation and treatment in society.

Flower Drum Song provided a powerful platform for Asian American actors, bringing together Kwan, who previously won a Globe for The World of Susie Wong, Miyoshi Umeki, who was the first East Asia-born woman to win an Oscar, and even the legendary James Hong! Despite her singing voice being dubbed, Nancy Kwan knew how important her part would be for her community and was most grateful to work with one of Fred Astaire's choreographers, Hermes Pan, according to LA Times.

All the actors in Rodgers and Hammerstein's silver-screen adaptation showcased their unique talents and went beyond the stereotypical. Their authentic representation helped to humanize Asians in the eyes of mainstream audiences, challenging long-held prejudices and offering a more nuanced portrayal of Asian cultures. Speaking to NBC News, Heidi Kim, associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, comments on how Flower Drum Song became a pop culture phenomenon:

“For a long time I think people would think about it as a guilty pleasure for Asian Americans, that even though it had a lot of stereotypes, there was just this joy to seeing a film with a nearly all Asian-American cast. And not only that they’re Asian Americans, but they’re having a good time singing, dancing, speaking fluent English.”

Flower Drum Song ended up being a critically and semi-financially successful box office film, going on to be nominated for five Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture. Sadly, the movie was released the same year West Side Story came out, which stole all the awards from the Asian American musical. Nonetheless, the first Asian American Hollywood picture paved the way for future productions with Asian American cast and crews.

Today, Asians still face being "type-cast" as the nerd, comedic sidekick, or ethnic best friend. However, after Kevin Kwan's book-to-film adaption sparked an industry-changing craze, Hollywood has shifted slowly to produce more films and TV shows that focus on Asian stories like Minari, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Beef, and several more. Flower Drum Song will forever be engraved in American cinema and remains a cultural touchstone that underscores the ongoing relevance and importance of representation in media.

