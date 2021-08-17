The series will explore the life of Olivia Winfield before she locked her grandchildren away.

As the exclusive home of V.C. Andrews films, Lifetime is officially giving us a prequel to the infamous Flowers in the Attic. After adapting the iconic psychological thriller for film in 2014, along with its sequel, Petals in the Wind, the network has now greenlit a prequel series — titled Flowers in the Attic: The Origin — for production. Starring Max Irons and Jemima Rooper, the series will explore the lives of Olivia Winfield and Malcolm Foxworth, parents to Corinne Foxworth and the ill-fated Cathy and Chris Dollanganger.

Years prior to young Cathy and Chris being locked in their grandparents’ attic, The Origin will follow the headstrong Olivia Winfield (Rooper) as she is wooed by one the country’s most eligible bachelors, soon becoming the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall. However, the fairy tale life she expected soon turns out to be something closer to a nightmare, with secrets hiding behind every corner and a twisted evil living inside the heart of Olivia’s love that will force her to become the most monstrous version of herself — the version Flowers in the Attic fans know well — in order to survive.

Also starring in the four-part series are Hannah Dodd, as Corinne; T’Shan Williams, as the Foxworths’ longtime housekeeper Nella; Kate Mulgrew, as Mrs. Steiner, the head of Foxworth Hall’s staff; and Kelsey Grammer, as Malcolm’s illustrious father, Garland Foxworth. Additional talent includes Callum Kerr, Alana Boden, and Harry Hamlin.

Flowers in the Attic was originally published in 1979 to much acclaim and controversy, particularly for its depictions of incest, leading it to be banned in many schools and libraries across the country. The novel spawned five sequels — including Garden of Shadows, the novel on which The Origin is based — and multiple film adaptations, including Lifetime’s 2014 adaptation and a 1987 version from director Jeffrey Bloom.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is directed by Declan O’Dwyer and Robin Sheppard, with scripts from Paul Sciarrotta, Amy Rardin, and Conner Good. The series is an A+E Studios production in association with Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios, with executive producers Sciarrotta, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Zoë Rocha, Gary Pearl, and Dan Angel.

