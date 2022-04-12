Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.

The two-minute clip opens up with Olivia addressing the audience for her numerous misdeeds in Flowers in the Attic. "Some may have an idea of who I was as a wife, a mother, the grandmother, a monster," she says. "I only ask that before you judge me, listen to the full story that led me [to] locking my grandchildren in an attic to suffer and knowing the truth. Judge me if you dare." We're then treated to footage of her whirlwind romance with Malcolm which results in a quick marriage tying our two antagonists together. It doesn't take long after they become a happy couple for everything to start going bump in the Foxworth Hall, however.

As Olivia begins her new life as the mistress of the house, she starts to notice that Malcolm is a bit controlling. He explains that the family has certain rules that must be followed and exclaims that he knows what is best, showing he's not just the kind, eloquent man Olivia was introduced to. She investigates the estate, finding secret passages and dank corridors that hide the secrets of the Foxworth family. Her search leads her to realize that the influence of the house, and the family itself, was going to destroy all she was and all she had, including her daughter Corinne.

RELATED: 'Flowers in the Attic' Author V.C. Andrews' Catalogue Rights Acquired By A+E Networks

Jemima Rooper will take on the role of our eventual villain Olivia, with Max Irons as the eloquent and enigmatic Malcolm. Rounding out the talented cast are Hannah Dodd, T’Shan Williams, Kate Mulgrew, Kelsey Grammer, Callum Kerr, Alana Boden, and Harry Hamlin. Declan O’Dwyer and Robin Sheppard direct the A+E production from scripts penned by Paul Sciarrotta, Amy Rardin, and Conner Good. Joining A+E Studios in the production are Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios with Sciarrotta, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Zoë Rocha, Gary Pearl, and Dan Angel stepping in as executive producers.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin looks to capture the harrowing tone of the initial Flowers in the Attic novel that started it all in 1979. The controversial story touched on taboo subjects, including incest and horrid child abuse that ultimately destroys the lives of Olivia's grandchildren. The trailer so far seems to have that tone hammered down with an air of horror to Olivia's investigation of Foxworth Hall. By the end, it's likely we'll all feel at least a twinge of sympathy for someone originally painted as irredeemable.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin begins airing on Lifetime on July 9. Check out the trailer below to meet Olivia and Malcolm and catch a glimpse of the mysteries of Foxworth Hall:

