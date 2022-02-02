A+E Networks has acquired the entire library of renowned writer V.C. Andrews, author of the beloved gothic novel Flowers in the Attic. This new deal allows A+E Networks to explore all one hundred and thirty-eight books by Andrews as they see fit, with their network Lifetime already announcing a series based on the Cutler book series.

Since 2014, Lifetime has explored Andrews' literary work, with multiple TV movie adaptations, including a 2014 adaptation of the infamous Flowers in the Attic, the success of which led Lifetime to adapt three of the novel's direct sequels: Petals on the Wind, If There Be Thorns, and Seeds of Yesterday. Last year, Lifetime also announced a prequel series starring Max Irons and Jemima Rooper, that will tell the origins of the Dollanganger family.

Lifetime also adapted the five books of the Casteel series, which follows a troubled West Virginia family that is torn apart after the father decides to sell all his children. The upcoming Cutler series will also focus on complicated family relationships, as the original books explore the story of a child who discover she was kidnapped as a baby. Consisting of five books, the Cutler saga covers nearly eighty years of the history of the titular family, following the protagonist from birth to death and telling what happened to her descendants.

RELATED:'Flowers in the Attic' Prequel Miniseries Greenlit at Lifetime With Star-Studded Cast

V.C. Andrews is the pen name of Cleo Virginia Andrews, a Virginia novelist who published her first book, Flowers in the Attic, in 1979. The success of the novel led Andrews to release a new novel every year until she died of breast cancer in 1986. After Andrews' death, her family hired a ghostwriter, Andrew Neiderman, to work through the manuscripts the novelist has left behind. Neiderman organized Andrews manuscripts, completed them, and even wrote entire new books after the original author’s notes, helping to build the impressive library that A+E Networks just acquired.

Since the Cutler series is still in early production, there is no additional information about the series at this time. There is also no release window for the prequel series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

Mason Dye Talks FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC, Learning about the Book's Popularity, Relating to His Character, Challenging Days on Set, and Preparing for the Sequel Mason Dye Talks FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC, Learning about the Book's Popularity, Relating to His Character, Challenging Days on Set, and the Sequel.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email