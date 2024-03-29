The Big Picture The movie starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway is titled Flowervale Street, directed by David Robert Mitchell.

The upcoming movie starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway has generated plenty of anticipation due to its unknown premise, with viewers desperate to find out the thrilling setting the stars will find themselves in once the story premieres on the big screen. But now, the official title of the movie has been revealed, with Deadline reporting that the project's name is Flowervale Street. And while the title of the story is no longer a mystery, its premise remains deeply hidden, until further details are made available. Warner Bros. also set a release date for the film, which is now set to release in theaters on May 16, 2025.

David Robert Mitchell, the filmmaker behind titles such as It Follows and Under the Silver Lake, was in charge of directing Flowervale Street. While the premise of the upcoming film may be a mystery, the artist's recent projects may tell audiences that Mitchell enjoys exploring stories with layered themes, which is why he recruited performers as talented as McGregor and Hathaway for Flowervale Street. Mitchell also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film, which is currently set to compete against M3GAN 2.0 at the box office next summer.

While Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor will bring the best of their talents to the screen for Flowervale Street, it's also been confirmed that part of the movie's supporting cast has already been set. Maisy Stella and Christian Convery will also appear in the story, which will be produced through the Bad Robot company. Stella is set to take on her first leading role in My Old Ass, an upcoming comedy written and directed by Megan Park. On the other hand, Convery was recently seen as the main role of Gus in Sweet Tooth, the Netflix television series about a world where a virus has killed most of the population.

Will 'Flowervale Street' Feature Dinosaurs?

When Flowervale Street was nothing but an untitled project starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, viewers began to speculate what the movie could be about. At some point, the idea of dinosaurs being featured in the title was created on the internet, raising the stakes for the eventual plot of the film. Unfortunately, that won't be the case, considering how Ewan McGregor himself discarded the idea during an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt: