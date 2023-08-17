The Big Picture Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet struggled to find box office success in the 2000s, outside of X-Men.

Flushed Away, a collaboration between Aardman and DreamWorks Animation, was overlooked and forgotten due to its release in a crowded marketplace of animated family films in 2006.

Despite its flaws, Flushed Away offers a mix of sly humor and lively jokes, with standout voice acting from Jackman, Winslet, Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis, and Bill Nighy.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet. In the 2000s, Hollywood was convinced the duo would be part of the next generation of great movie stars. In a way, movie studios were both dead-on and also a bit off. Both turned out to have more fickle fanbases than vintage stars of old, who could headline any movie and get some degree of success. By contrast, Jackman’s often struggled to find box office success for features that aren’t musicals or X-Men titles. Meanwhile, in the 2000s, Kate Winslet only appeared in two live-action films (The Holiday and Finding Neverland) that cracked $50 million domestically. That's not say to these actors were total wipeouts or anything like that, especially since many of the films they headlined in that decade have endured as classics.

However, their star vehicles in the 2000s often couldn't quite live up to box office expectations, including the 2006 feature Flushed Away, which was considered a DreamWorks flop. Before this duo headlined the opening short film in Movie 43, they were taking on the roles of Roddy St. James (Jackman) and Rita (Winslet) in the final animated feature made by Aardman/DreamWorks Animation. For people of a certain age, Roddy St. James turned into a sexual icon, a figure that undoubtedly instantly instilled a love for hunky British dudes into its viewers. For others who didn’t become thirsty for CGI rats, though, Flushed Away has largely been forgotten about despite being headlined by well-known actors like Jackman and Winslet.

Why Did 'Flushed Away' Get Forgotten By History?

2006 wasn’t just the year Flushed Away was unleashed on the general populace. It was also a year when every American movie studio tried to get in on the world of computer-animated family fare. The success of Shrek had inspired a lot of imitators, and now it was time for the age of Barnyard, Open Season, and so many more. Flushed Away arrived in November 2006 at the very end of a year when parents and kids alike were exhausted by movies about animated pets being forced out of their cozy comfort zones and into a grand adventure. Its box office disappointment was inevitable in such a crowded marketplace, while being one of the many animated family movies in the year made it hard to stick around in people’s minds for the long haul.

There’s also the fact that Flushed Away was the last of its kind in terms of DreamWorks Animation/Aardman collaboration. After working together on Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, the two studios had reached an impasse by 2006. Aardman was sticking to its guns and making projects that were decidedly British, they weren’t meant to be productions that were as decidedly American as so many DreamWorks projects. Meanwhile, DreamWorks was growing in its ambitions and saw the box office haul of projects like Flushed Away as small potatoes compared to the gargantuan grosses of titles like Madagascar. After Flushed Away, the two studios parted ways, leaving this 2006 movie a curious relic that would end up getting largely ignored in the ensuing years by both studios.

Flushed Away is also the rare Aardman project to get no further extensions in the years after its release. Wallace & Gromit headlined several short films made, Chicken Run is about to get a sequel, Creature Comforts got an American update (albeit a minimally viewed one) decades after the original short film was released. This company is stealthily good at keeping its characters in the public consciousness, as seen by how Shaun the Sheep went from being a scene-stealer in A Close Shave to the leading man of two solo movies. By contrast, Roddy St. James and the rest of the Flushed Away crew have never been explored in further media. Projects utilizing pre-existing Aardman characters like a Google Hangout commercial featuring Ginger the Chicken, Wallace & Gromit, and Creature Comforts critters had no room for those comedic rats. With no reminders of Flushed Away existing, the feature has come and gone without much thought.

Does ‘Flushed Away’ Deserve To Be Forgotten?

Flushed Away is the cinematic equivalent of a child being torn in two directions by warring parents. The sly humor of Aardman (like a sight gag involving a cockroach reading Kafka or a bunch of French frogs immediately resorting to surrendering) is often at odds with the broader gags (like Roddy getting repeatedly hit in the crotch) that seem lifted from typical DreamWorks movies of the 2000s. Would a fully Aardman version of the project have ended with a dance party set to “Proud Mary”? Doubtful. Meanwhile, the decision to realize the feature in CGI but have all the characters emulate Aardman stop-motion characters is a bold decision that deserves kudos. However, the ideal execution of this concept remained out of grasp for DreamWorks animators circa. 2006. Any scene set in high levels of interior lighting just looks too plastic and clean for its own good, a sharp contrast to the enjoyable levels of tangibility instilled by typical Aardman stop-motion wonders.

Even with all these caveats, Flushed Away actually is an overall amusing trifle that injects a familiar narrative with some lively jokes and voice acting. Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet prove to be a fun pairing in the lead roles, with Winslet especially relishing the chance to play somebody more rough-and-tumble than her typical live-action roles. However, the real scene-stealers are the actors portraying the villains. Ian McKellen lends as much gravity to madcap baddie Toad as he does to any of his dramatic roles, while Andy Serkis and Bill Nighy are a riot as a pair of dim-witted henchmen. Meanwhile, the script for the feature delivers lots of fun in transforming entities like fridges into towering entities for rats. Always being conscious of the size of our minuscule protagonists informs the most creative stretches of Flushed Away.

It’s also hard to dispute a movie that ends up orienting the ticking clock of its entire third act around countless British citizens going to the bathroom during half-time at the World Cup. Whenever Flushed Away leans into unexpected silliness like that, it finds a fun rhythm that makes it a solid if lesser entry into the Aardman canon. Even in its laziest DreamWorks-inspired moment, it still manages to register as something with more of a creative pulse than other titles from the studio in the 2000s such as Bee Movie or Monsters vs. Aliens. It’s not surprising that Flushed Away hasn’t become a pop culture classic constantly talked about by modern audiences, but there are enough charms in this Hugh Jackman/Kate Winslet animated vehicle to make it worth a look. A million thirsty Roddy St. James fans on the internet can’t be wrong.