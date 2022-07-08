Flux Gourmet, the genre-defying new movie by Peter Strickland, asks the audience to buy into a deeply weird premise. That’s nothing new for Strickland: his past films, such as The Duke of Burgundy and In Fabric, thrust viewers into bizarre scenarios like a society of kinky lesbian butterfly enthusiasts or an occult department store, trusting them to go along with it without asking too many questions. But just as Burgundy revealed a compelling relationship drama beneath its erotic exterior, Flux Gourmet is a rather thoughtful, observant look at what it means to make a career out of art:: the logistics, the compromises, the scene politics, and so on. In some ways, it’s reminiscent of an episode of Behind the Music, or The Artist is Present, the documentary about performance artist Marina Abramović. In fact, the central characters of Flux Gourmet are musicians and performance artists themselves — sort of.

Flux Gourmet, you see, is about a small collective of “sonic caterers,” or noise musicians/performance artists who record and process the sound of food cooking in front of a live audience. The bubbling of a sauce becomes a churning, gurgling rumble, and the sound of puréeing tomatoes is turned into a hellish roar. As Billy (Asa Butterfield) and Lamina (Ariane Labed) twiddle with knobs in the background, frontwoman Elle (Fatma Mohamed) writhes around naked and covered in food, gasping and moaning into a microphone. This group (name undecided, working title “Elle and the Fatty Acids”) is having a residency at the manor house of an eccentric patron named Jan Stevens (Gwendoline Christie), who hosts dinners, discussions, and post-show orgies. While the action is limited to the manor house, it’s clear that this subculture is much bigger: Elle’s collective is far from the only group of sonic caterers, and Jan Stevens is far from the only curator. In this world, there may very well be a global community of people doing weird stuff with food.

Flitting from comedy to drama to horror, Flux Gourmet is a difficult movie to pin down, but the quickest way to define it is probably as a satire of the avant-garde art world — and a very funny satire, at that. Strickland knows just how bizarre sonic catering must look from an outsider’s perspective, and he’s clearly having an absolute blast exploring the absurdity from every angle. Jan Stevens leads the group through some sort of guided meditation where they act out food shopping. (“Billy and Lamina, you’re a happy couple pushing a weekend trolley down the aisle. You’ve bought some nice ingredients for your bourgeois frittata…”) A rival group of sonic caterers called the Mangrove Snacks terrorize Jan Stevens with threatening phone calls and dead turtles. The use of a flanger during a performance is the cause of a heated argument, and at no point does the word “flanger” stop being funny. And no matter how silly things get, the characters take it all completely seriously, discussing matters of “culinary hysteria” and “Epicurean toxicity” with the crisp matter-of-factness of professors at a symposium.

The characters, too, will be familiar to anyone who’s spent a lot of time in art galleries. The character of Elle is a deft, sensitive skewering of self-conscious enfant terribles, whose outlandish provocations and high-minded manifestos hide a less lofty (but more human) desire for attention. She tries very hard to appear above it all, but really she wants to feed her own ego: she’s happy to take credit when it’s convenient, and leaves the dirty work to her collaborators when it isn’t. Some people, like the easygoing Billy, are fine with fading into the background, while people like Lamina seethe with resentment upon being sidelined. The passive-aggression and bickering that ensues will send shudders of recognition through anyone who’s created art as a group. And Jan Stevens (never just Jan) demonstrates the way even well-meaning art patrons can screw with the process. With money at stake, there will always be strings attached.

What really distinguishes Flux Gourmet, however, is the fact that it satirizes the avant-garde with affection rather than contempt. The avant-garde, whether it’s in art or film or music, is very easy to make fun of, but it’s much harder to make fun of it while also showing that one understands it. Usually those who go to the trouble of making a movie about it do a decent job, such as The Square and, to a lesser extent, Velvet Buzzsaw. But in the world at large, reflected in beer commercials, comedy sketches, and actual art museums, the avant-garde is often treated with snide dismissiveness. When two artists in a Key and Peele sketch marvel at two men in spandex kicking each other in the groin, or when a story about a pair of glasses being mistaken for an art exhibit goes viral, it suggests that modern art is pretentious at best and a scam at worst: meaningless tosh by and for people who don’t want to admit the emperor has no clothes.

True, there is, in fact, plenty of meaningless tosh out there. (Readers can insert the name of their least favorite sell-out artist here.) And something like Key and Peele’s “Dicknanigans” is clearly a silly parody that’s not meant to be taken seriously as commentary. But for the vast majority of people, the only exposure they have to the avant-garde is through these parodies, and so they think that all avant-garde art (or music, or cinema, etc.) is pretentious and shallow. The idea that someone might genuinely find found art or noise music meaningful and fulfilling doesn’t seem to occur to them.

It does, however, occur to Peter Strickland — not least because he once dabbled in sonic catering himself in his past life as a noise musician. As silly as Flux Gourmet makes sonic catering look, it never suggests that it’s pointless, or stupid, or not worth doing. Every character, except for the snobbish Dr. Glock (Richard Bremmer), takes the art form seriously, and those who perform it have a genuine (if not completely selfless) belief in its power. And watching the collective perform — roaring waves of noise coming from a saucepan, lurid beams of neon light, Elle beating herself about the head with a microphone, Elle doing something unspeakable with what is thankfully revealed to be chocolate mousse — those on the right wavelength will be drawn in, just like the curious journalist Stones (Makis Papadimitriou). Maybe they’ll even be inspired to do something strange and bold themselves — although perhaps they should go easy on the flanger.