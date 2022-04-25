You may be a Master Chef fan and love food-related movies, but chances are you haven’t seen anything that’s quite like the trailer for Flux Gourmet. The upcoming movie mixes food and art, and centers around a collective that is trying to find their voice in an institute while caught up in their own power struggles and rivalries. A release date is yet to be announced by IFC Films, though we have received the new trailer.

The trailer showcases some of the bizarre and daring events we can expect to see in Flux Gourmet, from presentations done in order to capture the sound of food to the awkward and surprising interactions between the characters, food, and their art. Expect to see extreme close-ups of pasta and croissants, as well as a philosophical gastroenterologist, and people hitting each other. There's also flatulence and people covered in goo. Just another Thursday at an art institute.

Flux Gourmet is written and directed by Peter Strickland, a filmmaker that earned critical acclaim after directing highly unorthodox movies like The Duke of Burgundy, In Fabric, and Katalin Varga. Strickland also directed Björk: Biophilia Live, a documentary about the Icelandic artist that is also known for veering away from the conventional in her work and music videos.

In a previous official statement, Strickland revealed that, much like art itself, Flux Gourmet has other layers to it that he wishes moviegoers will reflect on:

”‘Flux Gourmet’ came about through a personal frustration with how alimentary disorders or food allergies have been comically portrayed in some films, and without wanting to embark on a finger-wagging mission, I wanted to write something devoted to the disruptions of the stomach whilst attempting to maintain a degree of dignity to deeply private and embarrassing symptoms."

The movie stars Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Makis Papadimitriou, and Richard Bremmer. IFC previously slated Flux Gourmet for a Summer release. A specific date is yet to be announced. Check out the trailer below:

Check out the film's official synopsis here:

A sonic collective who can’t decide on a name takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members Elle di Elle, Billy Rubin and Lamina Propria are caught up in their own power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s head, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute’s ‘dossierge’ has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective’s activities. Upon hearing of Stones's visits to the gastroenterologist, Dr Glock, Elle coerces him into her performances in a desperate bid for authenticity. The reluctant Stones puts up with the collective’s plans to use his condition for their art whilst Jan Stevens goes to war with Elle over creative differences.

