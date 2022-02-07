Long one of Britain's finest freaky filmmakers, Peter Strickland boasts a movie resume worthy of all the Michelin stars in the universe: In Fabric, Berberian Sound Studio, the ravishing The Duke of Burgundy. And now, with a new film premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month, he's finally back, teaming with Asa Butterfield and Game of Thrones alumnus Gwendoline Christie on what looks like a thriller, Flux Gourmet, the trailer for which teases a smorgasbord of culinary delights. Get ready to dig in.

An initial look at the trailer evokes thematic and formal parallels to the aforementioned Berberian Sound Studio, an unsettling meta horror akin to last year's Censor. It centers on a group of Foley artists making sounds for horror movies using all kinds of grizzly weapons and mashable fruits, combining to make truly stomach churning sounds. Sound is big here too, and an expansive buffet table of food takes center stage. It's about as visually "Peter Strickland" as you might expect, using a kaleidoscopic array of vivid hues, and foodstuff flying around like nasty viscera.

But the pièce de résistance? For that, you have to wait until the very end: Christie performs her best Nigella Lawson impression, inflecting her pronunciation of "investigation" like the food critic from Ratatouille. It's more like: invest-i-gay-sioneh. Music to our ears!

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gormet,' Starring Gwendoline Christie and Asa Butterfield, Wraps Production

Flux Gourmet also features Ariane Labed, frequent Strickland collaborator Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Leo Bill, and Richard Bremmer. Check out the official trailer below — a perfect apertif before the Berlinale kicks off at the end of the week, if you're lucky enough to be heading there.

And here's the official synopsis for Flux Gourmet:

"A sonic collective who can’t decide on a name takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members Elle di Elle, Billy Rubin and Lamina Propria are caught up in their own power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s head, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute’s ‘dossierge’ has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective’s activities. Upon hearing of Stones's visits to the gastroenterologist, Dr Glock, Elle coerces him into her performances in a desperate bid for authenticity. The reluctant Stones puts up with the collective’s plans to use his condition for their art whilst Jan Stevens goes to war with Elle over creative differences."

'Sex Education' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far We can't wait to see more from Mooredale

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email