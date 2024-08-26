The Big Picture Hold onto your seats with Fly, the thrilling BASE jumping documentary landing in IMAX on September 2-3.

Meet the adrenaline-junkie couples who live and breathe BASE jumping, facing fears head-on.

From Emmy-winning filmmakers Saul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, Fly promises an immersive, heart-pounding experience.

Filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau are inviting audiences to take a trust fall in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the upcoming film, Fly. Celebrating the dangerous yet thrilling sport of BASE jumping, the documentary will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Further driving up the pulse-pounding excitement, Fly won’t have a normal cinematic release as it will instead head straight to IMAX theaters for a two-day engagement on September 2 and 3. If you can’t go along for the ride during the IMAX drop or are just too chicken to see it in the immersive theatrical experience, fear not as the documentary will be arriving on National Geographic 24, with streaming on Disney+ and Hulu to follow on September 25.

Prepare to tag along for the adventure of a lifetime as Fly will introduce viewers to three couples who have made their lives all about the challenging and adrenaline-pumping sport of BASE jumping. Known throughout the entire community as the “Mom and Pop” of BASE jumping are Jimmy Pouchert and Marta Empinotti, a couple who learned the ropes together and now teach others the delicate art. Then there’s Julia Botelho Morgan, who gave up her life as a lawyer to pursue something about as far away from a courtroom as one can get. She jumps with her partner, Scotty Bob Morgan, whose love for the activity has also driven him to get his pilot’s license. Finally, there’s Amber Forte and Espen Fadnes, two jumpers who will do almost anything to catch that next big thrill. But with the exciting death-defying intoxication comes the reality that any jump could be your last. Throughout Fly, the documentary’s subjects will deal with their fears and anxieties alongside the exhilarating art of living.

Who Is Behind ‘Fly’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Perhaps best known as the co-directors for the Emmy-winning documentary Trophy, Clusiau and Schwarz have long been in the business of storytelling. The pair have also worked on yet another Emmy-winner, the series A Year in Space, as well as Netflix’s groundbreaking docuseries, Immigration Nation, and Max’s sports miniseries, Shaun White: The Last Run. Both Clusiau and Schwarz serve the project as producers with an executive production team that includes Carolyn Bernstein, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Ian Darling, Paula Froehle, Steve Cohen, Ken Nolan, Christina Nolan, and Lilly Hartley.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek at Fly above. See it in IMAX on September 2 or 3, or if you can't make it to theaters check it out on Disney+ and Hulu on September 25.

Image via National Geographic

Get Disney+