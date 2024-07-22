The Big Picture Fly Me to the Moon has finally $30 million, falling short against other box office hits this weekend.

Twisters stormed the box office, earning over $120 million globally in four days.

Fly Me to the Moon has received critical acclaim for its novel rom-com approach.

Following a July 21 taking of $995,000, Fly Me to the Moon has officially surpassed $30 million at the worldwide box office. Despite this small milestone, the film continues to fail to impress against a backdrop of financial success at the current box office, with the most recent July 19 weekend seeing the film finish 6th behind the likes of Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and the brand-new release of Twisters.

Sadly, the rom-com pairing of Hollywood stalwarts Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum hasn't been enough to spark life into Fly Me to the Moon, with its initial launch struggling to triumphantly enter the theatrical atmosphere and entice enough viewership. Despite a traditional marketing campaign, the Greg Berlanti-directed flick paled in comparison to the low-budget horror Longlegs, whose bout of viral marketing saw it race to an impressive return at the Box Office. Despite the poor financial takings of Fly Me to the Moon, the film has been somewhat critically praised, with Collider's own Jeff Ewing saying, "At its core, Fly Me to the Moon is a thoroughly enjoyable, memorably novel rom-com that regularly surprises in a genre that often doesn’t, and we're all better for it."

'Twisters' Has Stormed Into a Box Office Lead

In the shadow of Fly Me to the Moon's ill fate, Twisters, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic, has blown the competition away with a fantastic opening few days at the box office. The Glen Powell-led storm-chasing flick has already returned over $120 million worldwide, split between an $80 million domestic taking and a $40 million international haul. Despite only being in theaters for four days, the film has already returned almost half of its estimated $200 million budget, unlike Fly Me to the Moon which is yet to hit even a third.

Not just a box office hit thanks to the popularity of the original, the film is also a masterclass in high-octane cinematic fun. In his review for Collider, Ewing praised the ambition and action of the film, saying, "As a whole, Twisters works. Once again, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film."

Fly Me to the Moon has hit $30 million at the global box office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

