The Big Picture Fly Me to the Moon surpassed $20 million globally, with audiences slowly filling theaters.

The movie is trailing behind the very successful low-budget horror film Longlegs.

Fly Me to the Moon has recieved very positive reviews for its charming story and performances.

Despite a struggle to launch at the global box office, Fly Me to the Moon has hit its first important milestone, surpassing $20 million worldwide. This is split between a $12 million domestic taking and a $9 million international haul, with audiences slowly making their way to theaters to catch this Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum rom-com. In the daily chart for July 17, Fly Me to the Moon placed fifth, struggling to keep up with several movies that were released before it, such as Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and, more surprisingly, A Quiet Place: Day One.

The other movie Fly Me to the Moon has failed to compete with is Longlegs, the low-budget Neon horror that has found enormous success with global audiences. This is thanks in no small part to the movie's viral marketing campaign, with a comparison able to be drawn between Longlegs and the more traditional marketing used by Fly Me to the Moon that has seen it unable to stick the landing. With an estimated budget of over $100 million, it is going to take quite an effort for Fly Me to the Moon not to disappoint executives.

'Fly Me to the Moon's Box Office Haul Doesn't Reflect Its Quality

If one were to simply observe the box office numbers and pass judgment on the quality of a movie, Fly Me to the Moon would seem like a below-par outing for some of Hollywood's best stars. Alongside the aforementioned Tatum and Johansson, the movie also includes appearances from the likes of Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Rash, and others. Despite a poor financial start, Fly Me to the Moon is quite the charming flick, with a doting love for its space race tale packaged neatly by some genuinely heartfelt performances. In his official review for Collider, Jeff Ewing said:

"It’s good to see such a well-budgeted and ambitious high-concept romantic comedy. It's a rom-com that humorously enough exemplifies the adage to shoot for the moon, so that even a miss lands among the stars--it doesn’t quite land every beat to its fullest extent, but perhaps that’s the peril of trying genuinely wild swings. At its core, Fly Me to the Moon is a thoroughly enjoyable, memorably novel rom-com that regularly surprises in a genre that often doesn’t, and we're all better for it."

Fly Me to the Moon has officially surpassed $20 million at the global Box Office. You can grab tickets to see it in theaters right now.

