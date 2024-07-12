Prepare for liftoff with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon, a stylish and upbeat comedy-drama set against the heart-pounding backdrop of NASA’s Apollo 11 moon landing. Kelly Jones (Johansson), an unconventional marketing genius brought in to revamp NASA’s public image, believes she has what it takes to make the moon project more appealing to the public. But fellow NASA employee Cole Davis (Tatum) doesn’t see the point in Kelly’s trivial PR stunts, especially if they’re not actually helping keep the moon program on track. From a late-night meet-cute at a diner to an unexpected office rivalry, Fly Me to the Moon hits all the marks for a skippy rom-com filled with humor and tension.

Fly Me to the Moon officially premieres in theaters starting July 12, 2024. The film is set to debut alongside the horror-thriller Longlegs and the romantic drama Touch. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for Fly Me to the Moon.

Scarlett Johansson

Kelly Jones

Close

Scarlett Johansson stars as Kelly Jones, a sharp, quick-witted marketing genius with an out-of-the-box approach who’s earned her reputation as the best in town. NASA trusts her to boost the historic Apollo 11 moon landing’s image. From securing endorsements from high-end brands like Omega to orchestrating media blitzes, Kelly thinks her job is to simply make NASA shine and win the hearts of the public. But when she’s suddenly tasked with staging a fake moon landing as a backup plan, she clashes with Cole. Despite her growing feelings for him, Kelly struggles to balance her belief in the mission with just trying to do her job the best she can.

Johansson’s star power was clear from the get-go as a child, but 2003 was her ultimate breakout year. She swept critics off their feet in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, whose themes of loneliness, alienation, and disconnectedness continue to resonate with today’s audiences. In 2010, Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man 2, kicking off an 11-year run as the badass Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow. With her versatile acting chops, which have earned her a Best Actress nomination for Marriage Story, this time around, Johansson isn’t only playing as Kelly Jones - she’s also putting on her producer’s cap. Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Johansson shared a lot about her experiences as a first-time producer and what shocked her the most about the shooting process.

“I would say the most surprising thing for me was how expensive it is to shoot in California. I was like, “Oh, it's impossible to shoot in California.” That was a big surprise. But we were fortunate enough to shoot this film in Atlanta, which I know very well because we've done a lot of films there with Marvel, and it was great. It has a wonderful community. But yeah, that was a big shocker to me, the sticker price of shooting in California.”

Channing Tatum

Cole Davis

Close

Channing Tatum stars as Cole Davis, a NASA employee who bears an enormous burden on his shoulders: keeping the moon program alive and winning the Space Race against the Russians. Unfortunately, public support for the mission hasn’t been favorable at all. When a new marketing whiz waltzes into NASA with plans to catapult the mission, and its astronauts, to superstardom, Cole is anything but thrilled. But as much as he’s not into her ideas, Cole can’t help but be pulled by her charm and smile.

Tatum first wowed audiences in the mid-2000s and instantly became the poster boy for iconic teen flicks. He shot to fame with breakout performances in 2005’s Step Up, and She’s the Man, before cementing his status with major franchises like the Jump Street films, the Magic Mike trilogy, and G.I. Joe. Later on this year, Tatum plays the ultimate baddie in the upcoming thriller Blink Twice. The actor plays Slater King, a tech billionaire who charms a cocktail waitress at a fundraising gala, only to reveal far more sinister intentions for her on his private island.

Ray Romano

Henry Smalls