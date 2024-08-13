The Big Picture Fly Me To The Moon offers a sharp satire on NASA conspiracy theories with great performances and hilarious moments.

NASA was supportive of the film's concept, allowing the director to celebrate the Apollo 11 landing with reverence.

The rom-com drama follows a compelling tale of love and self-discovery, featuring a stellar ensemble cast.

Greg Berlanti’s latest film Fly Me To The Moon is set to launch on Apple TV+. After a brief theatrical window, the movie starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson is now available to rent or purchase, the streamer announced. The movie presents a sharp satire of conspiracy theories surrounding NASA’s “fake” moon landing.

The film has some great performances and many hilarious moments. It received mixed reviews from fans and critics, though it has a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its box office run, the rom-com drama grossed $39 million worldwide. Fly Me To The Moon follows the relationship between marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Johansson) and the NASA launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) as they are tasked by the President of the United States to create a fake version of the Apollo 11 landing, in case the real mission is not successful.

NASA Was Very Supportive of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’

Berlanti along with scribe Rose Gilroy has presented a great commentary on conspiracy theories surrounding the Apollo 11 landing. The director previously told Collider that the real organization was all in on the movie’s concept and was quite supportive of them, “They got what we were really trying to do, which was use, obviously, the most talked about element at the outset — the conspiracy theory — because that's the thing that's in so much in the public's consciousness now,” Berlanti said. “We wanted to use one of those stories to tell a story about why the truth is important. They got what we were trying to celebrate about the program, and it allowed us to ultimately show, with reverence, the greatest humankind accomplishment on film.”

Fans can expect to see real-life locations, amazing humor, and a thrilling plot. Overall, the film presents a compelling tale wrapped in a screwball chemistry between Tatum and Johansson. The movie boasts an ensemble of compelling performers including Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Peter Jacobson, and Colin Woodell. Further rounding off the cast are Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, Colin Jost, Victor Garber, and Woody Harrelson, among others. Berlanti directs from a screenplay by Gilroy while the story is by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein.

Fly Me To The Moon is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+. You can get more details about the film with our guide here and check out our review here.