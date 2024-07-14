The Big Picture Apple Studios' latest movie, Fly Me to the Moon, is struggling at the box office with low global earnings despite positive reviews.

The star-studded romantic drama, starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, may rely on audience reception to turn things around.

Apple's track record with theatrical releases has been hit-or-miss, with big-budget films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Arylle also underperforming.

It’s been hit-or-miss for Apple Studios at the box office, with four movies in a row having delivered a lukewarm commercial performance, despite the involvement of different distributors, big-name directors, and major movie stars. This weekend, Apple debuted its period romantic-drama film Fly Me to the Moon in theaters worldwide, in collaboration with Sony. But while it’s too early to declare that the Space Race-set film crash-landed upon release, there has definitely been a failure to launch.

With just $10 million domestically from over 3,300 theaters and around $9 million from overseas markets, Fly Me to the Moon’s cumulative global haul stands at $19 million after three days of release. Starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, the movie will have to rely on positive reviews and audience reception to salvage the situation. Fly Me to the Moon holds a “fresh” 67% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Jeff Ewing calling it “one of the most memorable high-concept rom-coms in recent memory” in his review.

The audience response has been even better, with the movie earning an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and a solid 88% audience score on RT. Tatum and Johansson are appealing leads, and star-driven romantic movies have had a resurgence in recent years, with the commercial success of films such as Tatum’s own The Lost City, Ticket to Paradise, Anyone But You, and to a degree, even The Fall Guy. But Fly Me to the Moon’s reported $100 million budget is a factor here.

Can 'Fly Me to the Moon' Stage a Comeback?

This has become a common theme for Apple’s full-fledged theatrical releases. Last year, the tech giant debuted Martin Scorsese’s $200 million-plus epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, to critical acclaim but disappointing box office response. The movie ended its run with $157 million worldwide. Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, on the other hand, grossed $221 million globally against a similar reported budget. But things spiraled earlier this year, when Matthew Vaughn’s spy-comedy Argylle bombed with less than $100 million worldwide. Apple collaborated with Paramount on Killers of the Flower Moon, with Sony on Napoleon, and with Universal on Argylle.

Later this year, Apple and Sony will debut the action-comedy Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Next year, Apple will unite with Warner Bros. for the release of F1, also starring Pitt. Directed by Greg Berlanti, Fly Me to the Moon also features Ray Romano, Jim Rash, and Woody Harrelson in supporting roles. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

