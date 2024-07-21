The Big Picture Despite a star-studded cast, Fly Me to the Moon is struggling at the box office.

With only $30 million in global earnings, the romantic comedy is underperforming compared to recent hits in the genre.

Apple's foray into theatrical releases with movies like Fly Me to the Moon is facing challenges in achieving box office success.

Sony’s release of Apple’s period romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon has passed a box office benchmark, but it isn't one that anybody involved would want to celebrate. Having played in theaters for just 10 days, the film has already dropped out of the top five list domestically, despite no real direct competition and the involvement of proven stars Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. Even though studio romantic comedies have had a resurgence in recent years, Fly Me to the Moon is bringing that hot-streak to an end.

The movie generated $3.3 million domestically this weekend, and another $3.8 million from nearly 60 overseas markets. Fly Me to the Moon’s domestic total now stands at $16 million, while its international haul stands at $14 million. With this, Fly Me to the Moon has now grossed a grand total of $30 million worldwide. This is about as much as the recent under-performer The Fall Guy made in its first weekend domestically, before concluding its global run with over $170 million. That film’s reported budget of between $130 million and $150 million proved to be a thorn in its side. And it would seem like Fly Me to the Moon is going to have to deal with similar complaints, without the numbers to offset them.

The movie was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, which means that it hasn’t even recovered a third of its production cost so far. By comparison, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which was also produced for a similar amount, has generated nearly $390 million worldwide. But Fly Me to the Moon will be compared to recent rom-com hits such as Tatum’s own The Lost City ($192 million worldwide), Ticket to Paradise ($168 million worldwide), and the runaway hit Anyone But You ($220 million worldwide). Together, these movies appeared to revitalize interest in the rom-com genre, which had mostly been relegated to streaming in recent years.

'Fly Me to the Moon' Has a Hefty Budget to Recover

Close

But Fly Me to the Moon is performing more like an Apple Original Movie than a star-driven studio hit of the 90s. The tech giant has been making inroads in the theatrical marketplace, but is still waiting for a bona fide box office hit. Apple partnered up with Paramount on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon ($157 million worldwide), with Sony on Ridley Scott’s Napoleon ($221 million worldwide), and with Universal on Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle ($96 million worldwide). Each of those movies cost around $200 million to produce. Apple will continue its partnership with Sony on the upcoming Wolfs, and will collaborate with Warner Bros. on the hotly anticipated F1.

Directed by Greg Berlanti, Fly Me to the Moon is set during the Space Race in the 1960s. The movie debuted to mixed reviews; it holds a 65% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience response is more positive, at 91%. Also featuring Ray Romano, Jim Rash, and Woody Harrelson in supporting roles, Fly Me to the Moon is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets