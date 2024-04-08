The Big Picture Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in the upcoming comedy film Fly Me To The Moon, set against the backdrop of the Space Race.

The movie explores a fake moon landing backup plan during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, inspired by real-life conspiracy theories.

Director Greg Berlanti worked diligently to recreate the iconic Moon Landing visuals for the film, which is set to touch down in theaters on July 12.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are preparing for the moon landing in the first images from the upcoming comedy film Fly Me To The Moon, previously titled Project Artemis. Set against the backdrop of Space Race, the period film is directed by Greg Berlanti and seems like a charming piece of cinema. In the first look images, Johansson is seen as Kelly Jones, an industrious young woman who is part of NASA’s marketing team, while Tatum is seen as launch director Cole Davis.

While the images do not give away much, the bright color pallet, the late 60s aesthetics, and smiling faces set a very fun tone for the film. Both Tatum and Johansson have done their fair share of comedy but Fly Me To The Moon will unite the actors for the first time on the screen. Given their characters’ opposing natures, it’ll be a ball for the fans to see their on-screen chemistry.

What Is ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ About?

Set during NASA's first attempt to land on the moon, the film showcases a time when “the President deems the mission too important to fail.” Things take a turn when “Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins.” The movie seems to take a shot at the real-life conspiracy theory that NASA faked the moon landing in 1969. Berlanti told People that the inspiration for this story, "was to craft a big, fun, smart original movie around whether or not the American government could have possibly faked the Apollo 11 moon landing, which is still the most-watched live TV event in the history of the world and has since become one of the most talked about conspiracy theories."

Given the visuals of the Moon Landing are among some of the most famous images in history, the makers “needed to match them completely — but in a way they could have only done in 1969." To achieve this, it took "months of construction and design work with all of our department heads, wire work with stunt actors, lighting work with lights from that era, and a movement coach working with our 'fake astronauts' to match step for step Buzz [Aldrin] and Neil [Armstrong's] first historic walk on the moon," Berlanti reveals.

The movie also casts Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson among others. Berlanti directs from a script by Rose Gilroy.

Fly Me To The Moon lands in the theaters on July 12. You can check out the new images above and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.