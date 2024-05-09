fly me to the moon poster

The Big Picture Apple TV's 'Fly Me to The Moon' stars Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson in a space race plot with a twist.

Director Greg Berlanti crafts a fun, smart movie around the conspiracy theory of a faked moon landing by NASA.

With a star-studded cast and a light-hearted approach, the film promises to entertain while exploring big themes.

All eyes are on Apple TV’s Fly Me to The Moon which unites Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson for the first time on the big screen. While both the actors have a big fan following owing to their various roles, they have never been paired opposite each other and fans are eager to see their chemistry unfold. A new poster has been released for the upcoming film which is oozing with their sizzling chemistry.

The new poster sees Johansson adjusting Tatum’s tie in the backdrop of the moon, while on the surface we see a space shuttle, a man sweeping the floor, and an astronaut hanging by the wires, perfectly elaborating the plot of the movie which revolves around the conspiracy theory that NASA faked the moon landing.

What’s ‘Fly Me to The Moon’ About?

Image via Apple TV+

The movie is directed by Greg Berlanti and is set in the backdrop of the space race, it showcases NASA's first attempt to land on the moon under launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) at a time when the President deems the mission too important to fail. However, things take a turn when Jones (Johansson) is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins.

The story takes a shot at the conspiracy theory and it’ll be fun to see how it unfolds. Berlanti previously revealed that the inspiration behind this story, "was to craft a big, fun, smart original movie around whether or not the American government could have possibly faked the Apollo 11 moon landing, which is still the most-watched live TV event in the history of the world and has since become one of the most talked about conspiracy theories."

The previously released trailer and images point in a fun, light-hearted direction of the movie while tackling bigger themes. The production value and period depiction is quite on point as the team recreates the Moon Landing visuals that are among some of the most famous images in history. Berlanti directs from a script by Rose Gilroy. Along with Tatum and Johansson, the movie also casts compelling performers like Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, and Colin Woodell. Further rounding off the cast are Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson among others.

Fly Me To The Moon lands in the theaters on July 12. You can check out the new poster above and get more details about the film with our guide here.