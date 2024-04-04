The Big Picture Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum will star in the romantic comedy Fly Me to The Moon.

The first trailer will release April 8, teasing a heartwarming story set during the 1960s space race.

The film is directed by Greg Berlanti.

Anyone But You may have proven the audience demand for romantic comedies on the big screen, but Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are ready to take the genre to an entirely different level with their upcoming project, Fly Me to The Moon. Through a new video released through Sony Pictures' social media accounts, the duo teased the release of the first trailer for the movie while on a phone call, establishing a countdown for the announcement. The first trailer for Fly Me to The Moon will be released on Monday, April 8, giving audiences their first look at the heartwarming story with a premise that's out of this world.

Not much is known about what will happen in Fly Me to The Moon, but the movie has always been established to be happening during the 1960s space race, and will also star Jim Rash, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.. The romantic story was directed by Greg Berlanti, who previously helmed Love, Simon, and worked as a producer on the many television series of the Arrowverse.

Fly Me to The Moon, which was previously titled Project Artemis, will allow Channing Tatum to bring back the most charming side of his performances. But before the actor was cast in Berlanti's upcoming romantic comedy, Tatum reprised his role as Michael Lane in Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actor has enjoyed a very productive time in his career while also having an uncredited cameo in Bullet Train, the action comedy directed by David Leitch. Before that, he shared the screen with Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of Z, which continued to prove that Channing Tatum is reliable when a production needs a leading man with plenty of charisma.

Scarlett Johansson Goes Beyond the Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson spent a large portion of her career coming back to the role of Natasha Romanov in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now that the character has met her demise in Avengers: Endgame, the performer is ready to transition into a different stage of her career. Recently, it was announced that Johansson is in talks to star in the next installment of the Jurassic World franchise, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters next summer. Recently, Johansson portrayed Midge Campbell in Asteroid City, Wes Anderson's meta comedy, after reprising her role as Ash in Sing 2.

The first trailer for Fly Me to The Moon releases on Monday, before the film premieres in theaters on July 12. You can watch the teaser for the release featuring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum below: