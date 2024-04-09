While "Romantic Comedy" and "Moon Landing" don't seem like they go hand-in-hand, this is the exact combination of elements that make up Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's new film, Fly Me to the Moon. The highly-anticipated release deals with a NASA employee and a marketing specialist who are forced to team up on a project, falling in love along the way.

While Fly Me to the Moon sits more in the comedy genre than in drama, Apple has already proven its ability to capture the dense subject of space travel with ease. Additionally, given the studio's consistently high production value in all of its projects, Fly Me to the Moon is sure to follow in its out-of-this-world footsteps.

Fly Me to the Moon premieres in theaters on July 12, 2024. Opening on the same day as Fly Me to the Moon is the horror-thriller Longlegs starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage and the romantic drama Touch by director Baltasar Kormákur.

Will 'Fly Me to the Moon' Be on Streaming?

Because Fly Me to the Moon is a co-production between Sony Pictures and Apple Studios, the film will be available on Apple TV+ after it leaves theaters. This is not the first time Apple has partnered with a major film studio to give a film a wide theatrical release. Last year, Apple partnered up with Paramount for the release of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and back in February, they teamed up with Universal for the release of Matthew Vaughn's Argylle. While Apple and Sony may be tech rivals, this also isn't the first time they teamed up for a film either, as was the case with Ridley Scott's Napoleon.

This post-theatrical move to Apple TV+ offers a chance for subscribers to catch the film using their subscription if they don't have a chance to catch it during its run on the big screen. Subscriptions for Apple TV+ are $9.99/month, with a seven-day free trial offered to new users.

Is There a Trailer for 'Fly Me to the Moon'?

The official trailer for Fly Me to the Moon was released appropriately on the day of the solar eclipse, April 8, 2024. We are introduced to the film's protagonists, Kelly and Cole, as they have their own meet cute in a diner. At a time when the success of the moon landing is uncertain, Kelly is put in charge of staging a production of the event as a backup. We get a look at the all-star cast of the film, as well as the incredible set decoration that is a staple in every Apple Studios period piece. To watch the trailer, check out the link below.

What Is 'Fly Me to the Moon' About?

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple Studios

Fly Me to the Moon tells the story of marketing genius Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) as her world collides with that of Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), a NASA employee who has been saddled with the incredibly difficult task of keeping the moon program afloat. With public support for the mission at a low, Kelly is brought in to help "sell the moon," a venture Cole believes is pointless. As Kelly begins to bring big changes to the way of running things that Cole is used to, it's uncertain if the two will be able to pull off the biggest task of all: filming a back-up to the moon landing in case the real mission fails.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, “Fly Me to the Moon” is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson), brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup, and the countdown truly begins.

Who Stars in 'Fly Me to the Moon'?

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays marketing manager Kelly Jones. Johansson's breakout role was in Sofia Coppola's Oscar-winning 2003 drama Lost in Translation where she starred opposite Bill Murray. Johansson is perhaps best known for playing Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ending her superhero run in 2021 where her character finally headlined her own standalone film. In 2020, Johansson received two Academy Award nominations; Best Actress for her role in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit. Her other roles include Her, Lucy, Asteroid City, Ghost in the Shell, and Under the Skin, among others.

Playing Johansson's love interest in Fly Me to the Moon is Channing Tatum, who had a breakout year in 2006 after starring in both She's the Man and Step Up. Tatum continued to find success in films in major franchises, such as the Jump Street films, the Magic Mike trilogy, and the G.I. Joe movies. Tatum's other major credits include The Lost City, Dog, Logan Lucky, The Hateful Eight, Foxcatcher, and Dear John.

Co-starring in Fly Me to the Moon is Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson, whose first big role was in the popular sitcom Cheers. From there, Harrelson went on to star in the films Natural Born Killers, The Thin Red Line, No Country For Old Men, and Triangle of Sadness. He has also been a part of numerous franchises, including the Venom films, both of the Zombieland movies, The Hunger Games saga, Solo: A Star Wars Story, War for the Planet of the Apes, and the two Now You See Me films. He was nominated for Academy Awards for his performances in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The People vs. Larry Flint, and The Messenger.

Playing Lance, a filmmaker sent to help Kelly in her marketing pursuit, is Jim Rash, who is best known for his role as Dean Pelton in all six seasons of the hit comedy Community. Rash has had a long film and television career, working on series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and American Crime Story. Rash is also an accomplished screenwriter, having won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing The Descendants.

Comedian Ray Romano plays one of Cole's co-workers in Fly Me to the Moon after being most well-known for his comedy series Everybody Loves Raymond. Romano has starred in films like The Irishman, The Big Sick, and 2022's Somewhere in Queens.

Additional co-stars of the film are Nick Dillenburg (Orange Is the New Black), Anna Garcia (Hacks), Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Joe Chrest (21 Jump Street), Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), Christian Zuber (The Morning Show), and Donald Elise Watkins (Emergency).

Who Is Making 'Fly Me to the Moon'?

Image via Warner Bros.

Fly Me to the Moon is directed by Greg Berlanti, who previously directed The Broken Hearts Club, Life as We Know It, and Love, Simon. In addition to directing, Berlanti is an accomplished producer on projects like the hit prime series Red, White, & Royal Blue, My Policeman, and Free Guy. Although Berlanti is likely best known for his prolific role in television, he is one of the creators of the Arrowverse and has also executive produced numerous hit series such as Riverdale, You, The Flight Attendant, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Doom Patrol, among others.

Writing the screenplay for Fly Me to the Moon is first-time screenwriter Rose Gilroy, who is the daughter of Dan Gilroy and Rene Russo. Additional story credits go to Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein.

Scarlett Johansson serves as a producer on the film, alongside Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, and Sarah Schecter. Robert J. Dohrmann is credited as the executive producer.

Daniel Pemberton, the talented musician behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, wrote and composed the score for the film, with cinematography by Academy Award nominee Dariusz Wolski (News of the World).

When and Where Did 'Fly Me to the Moon' Film?

Image via Apple Productions.

While the film takes place mostly at the NASA headquarters, Fly Me to the Moon was filmed in multiple locations in the United States. Filming began in October 2022 and took place in Savannah, Tybee Island, and the Fort Pulaski region of Georgia, with additional shooting in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Fort Pulaski and Cape Canaveral filming took place at two different space centers. With Fort Pulaski being the home of the John F. Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral being the home of the Kennedy Space Center, it can be inferred that most of the NASA scenes were filmed in these locations. Filming wrapped in February 2023, with the film officially going into post-production in January 2024.