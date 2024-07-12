It is almost time to witness Greg Berlanti's space race rom-com launch, after years in the making. Fly Me to the Moon is an Apple TV and Sony co-production that stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum (who are collaborating for the first time) as two NASA staff who develop feelings for each other despite the chaos orbiting the Apollo 11 mission. Although there are elements of the movie that are based on real-life events, it also pokes fun at a conspiracy theory that the moon landing broadcast was fake by showing NASA filming a version of the real-life accomplishment in a Hollywood studio for backup in case things go south.

As Kelly Jones and Cole Davis butt heads over the mission, with her eyeing NASA's reputation in the media and him focusing on ensuring that the astronauts have a successful take-off, the film will show how their relationship will impact a historical moment. Through humor and romance, this space project is expected to take viewers back to the '60s in what is described as "a sharp, stylish comedy-drama". In case you are hoping to catch Fly Me to the Moon upon its release, here is a detailed guide to get you equipped with all the info you need to know before watching it.

Is 'Fly Me to the Moon' Streaming?

The rom-com isn't streaming yet, but given that it was acquired by Apple during a bidding war back in 2022, the film will arrive on Apple TV + after its theatrical run. It isn't the first time that the streaming service has invested in a big studio production. Martin Scorsese's latest Oscar-nominated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, also arrived in theaters before landing on the platform a few months later.

Fly Me to the Moon will be out on Friday, July 12, 2024. The movie has been in the works since 2022, originally entitled Project Artemis, which is a direct reference to NASA's Apollo 11 mission. After cast changes (Chris Evans was replaced by Channing Tatum due to scheduling conflicts) and Apple's acquirement of the film, the project is now ready to take off.

Is 'Fly Me to the Moon' Premiering in Theaters?

As previously mentioned, the space rom-com will arrive exclusively in theaters before streaming. Distributed by Columbia Pictures, Fly Me to the Moon will arrive on the big screen in North America on July 12. That same day will mark another theatrical release with Longlegs, a horror film that stars Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.

Find Showtimes for 'Fly Me to the Moon'

To figure out if there will be Fly Me to the Moon screenings near you, refer to the links below for showtimes and ticket purchases.

Watch the Trailer for 'Fly Me to the Moon'

The film's official trailer premiered in April, and it starts with Cole Davis (Tatum) approaching Kelly Jones (Johansson) at a diner. Their flimsy meet-cute is only the beginning of what becomes a love story in the NASA headquarters. As Cole and his team do test runs for the moon mission, they are met with several challenges and must request extra help from Kelly to come up with a marketing strategy that will bump up their credibility. Although the protagonists don't look eye-to-eye when it comes to her campaign ideas, her attempts do allow for there to be excitement all over the nation. To make sure that the aircraft launch goes as planned and that the US gets the upper hand in the space race, Kelly must stage a fake moon landing to ensure that there is a backup in case the mission goes south. With her feelings for Cole constantly getting in the way, the film will explore whether she airs the fake version or broadcasts the actual astronaut trio accomplishing their task.

What Is 'Fly Me to the Moon' About?

Here is the official logline provided by Apple:

"Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, “Fly Me to the Moon” is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins …"

Other Space Movies to Watch After 'Fly Me to the Moon'

The overall interest in reproducing the moon-landing experience has been in the film world since George Méliès' classic, A Trip to the Moon. Although Greg Berlanti's rom-com is the most recent project to explore this phenomenon, other space titles are worth watching. Below are some notable recommendations to add to your watch list.

'First Man' (2018)

After directing La La Land, Damien Chazelle teamed up with Ryan Gosling once more in this Neil Armstrong biopic. The film follows the astronaut as he joined the NASA space program in the 1960s when there was still a lot of uncertainty in the air over the possibility of landing on the moon. As he puts his life on the line in the hopes of being the first man to complete this seemingly impossible mission, the protagonist embarks on Apollo 11 alongside two other peers and achieves a historical feat.

'Apollo 13' (1995)

A riveting drama, Apollo 13 is regarded as one of the best space travel films to ever be made. It follows the events of a real-life lunar mission, which had astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon), and Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) embark on a spacecraft with several technical difficulties. When their oxygen tank explodes, their mission is upended and their lives quickly become at risk. What started as a plan to get them to the moon turned into a NASA effort to bring these men back to Earth safely before they could die in outer space.