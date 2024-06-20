The Big Picture Get ready to laugh with Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson in Fly Me To The Moon, a sharp comedy on the conspiracy theory about NASA's moon landing.

The final trailer teases meta humor and compelling performances as Cole and Kelly work together to save the day in this four-quadrant watch.

Director Greg Berlanti crafts a fun and original movie around the question of a fake moon landing, set to hit theaters on July 12.

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson are ready to take fans on an adventure with their upcoming comedy Fly Me To The Moon. The film directed by Greg Berlanti presents a sharp commentary on the conspiracy theory about NASA’s “fake” moon landing and is set to unite the two fan-favorite actors on screen for the first time. As the release date nears, we have the final trailer for the feature which is all things hilarious and fun.

The new trailer gives us a peak into the lives of launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) and marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) and how they come together to save the day, if the moon landing attempt fails, as the world watches the historic moment. The clip packs meta humor, and compelling performances, and points at the hilarious plot. The film seems to be a four-quadrant watch and will certainly tickle the audience’s funny bones.

What’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ About?

Billed as a “sharp, stylish comedy-drama” Fly Me To The Moon is set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Chaos ensues when marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson), who is brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. Things take a turn when the White House deems the mission too important to fail and Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up.

Over the years, there have been many conspiracy theories around NASA’s moon landing during the space race, Fly Me To The Moon stands among features that take a shot at it. Berlanti previously revealed that the inspiration behind this story, "was to craft a big, fun, smart original movie around whether or not the American government could have possibly faked the Apollo 11 moon landing, which is still the most-watched live TV event in the history.” By the looks of the feature, the movie will be a joy ride for fans.

The movie boasts an ensemble of compelling performers including Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, and Colin Woodell. Further rounding off the cast are Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson among others. Berlanti directs from a screenplay by Rose Gilroy while the story is by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein.

Fly Me To The Moon lands in the theaters on July 12. You can check out the new trailer above and get more details about the film with our guide here.