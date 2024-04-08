The Big Picture Astronaut meets ad exec in romcom Fly Me to the Moon's trailer starring Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum.

A straight-arrow astronaut meets a hard-charging ad woman in the new trailer for Apple's Fly Me to the Moon. The '60s-set romcom stars Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, and will enter the atmosphere this July. Set against the background of the Space Race, Johansson stars as Kelly Jones, an ad executive hired by NASA (in the form of Woody Harrelson) to popularize the Moon landing program, which is increasingly seen by the American public as an expensive boondoggle. This doesn't sit well with astronaut Cole Davis (Tatum) - even though the two have a fiery meet-cute before he realizes who she is.

The two immediately clash, as Jones tries to use the astronauts as commercial pitchmen - and when they insist that they don't do interviews, she simply casts more telegenic replacements to handle their media appearances, even for launch director Henry Smalls (Ray Romano). She even hires an egomaniacal director (Jim Rash) to fake the Moon landing in case the real one doesn't work out - in a nod to a longstanding conspiracy theory, a mishap prompts her to wish she'd hired Stanley Kubrick. Audiences will be able to see if they stick the landing this July in theaters.

Where Can Audiences See Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum Next?

After a short hiatus from on-screen work, Johansson is back in front of the camera. After starring in last year's Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, she is next set to lend her voice to the animated prequel Transformers One, where she will voice the Autobot warrior Elita-One. She is also in talks to star in the next installment of Universal's Jurassic Park franchise. She also starred in Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut, North Star, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and has yet to secure a wide release. After reprising the role of male stripper Magic Mike one last time in last year's Magic Mike's Last Dance, Tatum has a busy dance card for the next few years. This year, he will star in Zoë Kravitz' directorial debut, Blink Twice (formerly Pussy Island), alongside Naomi Ackie, and is set to star in the true-crime film Roofman, about a serial burglar who secretly lived inside a Toys R'Us for months.

Fly Me To the Moon, formerly titled Project Artemis, was directed by superhero TV impresario and Love, Simon helmer Greg Berlanti. It was originally set to be directed by Jason Bateman, who departed the project over creative differences, and was to star Chris Evans as the male lead, before he had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

Fly Me to the Moon will land in theaters this July.