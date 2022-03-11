This year, the American film production company Focus Features is celebrating twenty years of unforgettable storytelling and filmmaking. As part of the celebration for the company’s milestone, they have released a new reel showcasing some of their most iconic films. From Lost in Translation, to Loving, to Moonrise Kingdom, to the recent Best Picture Academy Award nominee Belfast, Focus Features is celebrating all their most beloved films.

Another part of the company’s celebrations includes partnering AMC Theaters to screen some fan-favorite Focus Features films nationwide. On April 29, AMC Theaters will be holding “Focus 20” week, which will see the screening of several films from the company’s library, with each receiving both an afternoon and primetime showing. The selected titles are Downton Abbey, Brokeback Mountain, Burn After Reading, Darkest Hour, Atonement, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Harriet.

Downton Abbey was directed by Michael Engler and was a film follow-up on the television show of the same name about a British estate and the people who live and work there in the 1920s. Brokeback Mountain was directed by Ang Lee and follows a forbidden and complex romance between a pair of American cowboys played by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. Burn After Reading was directed by Ethan and Joel Coen and followed the story of when an ex-CIA analyst’s memoirs go missing and are mistaken for classified government documents. Darkest Hour was directed by Joe Wright and saw Gary Oldman star as Winston Churchill in the midst of World War II. Atonement was also directed by Wright and follows the consequences of a crime across six decades. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was directed by Michel Gondry and follows the story of an estranged couple who erase each other from their minds. Harriet was directed by Kasi Lemmons and was a biographical film about abolitionist Harriet Tubman. To learn more about “Focus 20” week and the films being shown, visit AMC’s site here.

About the company’s twentieth anniversary, Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski had the following to say:

“Cinema holds great power. That is the simple belief that has guided us since we asked you to join us on a journey of discovery that began twenty years ago. It has been a voyage motivated by the boundless joy that comes from experiencing the world anew when seeing it through the eyes of others, and it has been steered by the conviction that sharing that experience in a theater with friends, family, and strangers not only delights us, but brings us closer to our loved ones, our community, and the world at large.”

In more great news for film fans, Focus Features also has a dedicated hub on the streaming service Peacock, where fans can stream many of the companies films. Additionally, the service will also soon become home to Focus Features’ digital series including Reel Destinations and You Know That Scene.

View the collection of Focus Features films that have become available to own or rent on most major digital retailers and at FocusFeatures20.com, and watch the anniversary reel below:

