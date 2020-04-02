Focus Features Will Livestream Free Q&A Screenings With Wes Anderson, Kevin Smith & More

Focus Features announced today that they will be reconfiguring their Focus Friday events to Focus Movie Mondays – livestream screenings of films in their library featuring Q&As with the filmmakers. And the best part is, the screenings will be totally free, available for anyone to watch directly on Focus Features’ Facebook page. In addition, each event will feature a link to donate to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID 19 Response Fund.

Every livestream will begin at 5pm PST/8pm EST starting next Monday, April 6. Viewers will be able to chat with each other, as well as ask the filmmakers questions (though not all of them will be watching along). From the official press release:

Focus Movie Mondays’ planned programming includes a screening watch party of Gosford Park, written by Julian Fellowes who received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film, another screening watch party of Mallrats with Kevin Smith, one of Moonrise Kingdom where Wes Anderson will take questions from viewers prior to the livestream, and more.

That’s an admittedly awesome collection of films, and the involvement of Wes Anderson, Julian Fellowes, and Kevin Smith is just the icing on the cake. And it sounds like Smith will be watching along during the entire screening of Mallrats, which judging by the level of fan interaction Smith typically engages in should be an absolute blast. Below is the full schedule: