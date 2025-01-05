If you’re a fan of Will Smith and Margot Robbie, you might want to circle January 9 on your calendar, and not for a good reason. Their crime caper Focus will officially be leaving Netflix, marking the end of its streaming run on the platform. Released in 2015, Focus stars Smith as Nicky Spurgeon, a veteran con artist who takes Jess Barrett (Robbie), a novice hustler, under his wing. The pair of them embark on a series of high-stakes schemes across glamorous international locations.

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (Crazy, Stupid, Love), Focus attempted to combine the charm of a heist film with the tension of a romantic drama. Sounds great, right? Well, not quite. The film was met with mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, sitting at 56% positive from reviewers and 53% from ordinary moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes. That being said, a divisive score is usually an indicator that something was good about it.

Is 'Focus' Actually Any Good?

Collider's review of the film was damning, claiming that there is "no romance and no con", two things which are vital in a movie starring a con artist caught up in a romance.

With no romance and no con, the film just coasts on being handsomely set and shot. We take in the sights of New Orleans, and then when the characters move to Buenos Aires, the picture could double as a tourist ad for Argentine city. And yet the movie still manages to lose energy by having no sense of pacing, no urgency, and only sporadically providing bouts of dramatic tension or solid comedy. At times it feels like a test of whether or not Smith can still charm an audience with a bashful smile, a load boast, and a sly look. He's still got "it", but not as much as he used to. However, it's not enough for a conman movie to be charming; it has to be skillful, and that takes the intelligence and energy Focus sorely lacks. The film is smooth to the point of being insubstantial, and it's more slimy than slippery as it brazenly cheats the audience. Focus may divert our attention, but that's only because we've fallen asleep.

Focus will depart Netflix on January 9, so be quick if you want to check it out. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite films on streaming.

