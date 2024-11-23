Before Suicide Squad, Will Smith and Margot Robbie had previously shared the screen in the 2015 crime thriller, Focus. These two titles are actually the only time the pair have starred opposite each other, but perhaps the time is ripe for another collab as their performance on Focus currently has audiences hooked over at Netflix. Despite being released about a decade ago, Focus has just become a global hit on Netflix as millions of households the world over are rediscovering what gem of a paring Smith and Robbie were as Nicky and Jess.

Netflix recently unveiled the latest ranking of their charts and in the movie section, audiences seem to be feeling nostalgic as a few movies from the past are gaining interest above recent titles. Focus entered the top 10 rankings for the week of November 11 - 17 and, within a few days, rose in the standings to become the 5th most-watched movie on the streamer, peaking at 5.4 million views. This certifies the film as a global Netflix hit and is a loud testament to its quality. It is one thing for a movie to find success when it's just been released, which, of course, Focus did, by tripling its production budget at the box office. However, a movie truly begins to set itself apart from the bunch when it's still able to captivate a crowd years later.

Focus wasn't exactly a critical darling when it was first released, with reviews mixed at best. Regardless, the parts of it that worked, namely, Smith and Robbie's undeniable chemistry as well as a strong performance from its supporting cast were enough to guarantee success. Written and directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Focus sees Smith as Nick, an experienced con artist who takes Robbie's rough-around-the-edges Jess under his tutelage to show her how the pros do it. Sparks fly between them as the duo work together to outwit their targets.

A peek at the chart shows Netflix audiences are getting in the mood for Christmas as two recently released holiday titles, Hot Frosty and Meet Me Next Christmas, snapped the top two spots. Focus isn't the only title from the past keeping audiences entertained, as Minions: The Rise of Gru and Alita: Battle Angel came in at third and fourth place respectively. Ranking further down the top 10 list below Focus are Ready or Not, Time Cut, Don't Move, The Lost City, and Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley.

