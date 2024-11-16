Will Smith and Margot Robbie are among the biggest names in the industry who have played a long list of iconic characters. Before their stint together in DC’s Suicide Squad, which featured Smith as Deadshot and Robbie as Harley Quinn, the two appeared in a crime drama that is making waves on Netflix, years after its initial release. 2015’s Focus, which saw the duo as a pair of con artists is trending on the streamer this week.

The movie follows Nicky (Smith), an established con artist, who takes a novice named Jess (Robbie) under his wing. While Jess learns tricks of the trade from Nicky, they become romantically involved. Only for Nicky to soon end their relationship. Three years later, Nicky finds himself working on a very dangerous scheme when Jess – now an accomplished femme fatale – unexpectedly shows up. The movie, co-directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who also co-wrote it, is full of twists and turns and unexpected backstabbing.

‘Focus’ Tripled Its Reported Budget at the Box Office

The movie was a box office success thanks to the sizzling chemistry between Robbie and Smith. The actors carried the movie in every aspect, be it their character’s interpersonal relationships or the film's intense action sequences. Focus earned $159 million at the box office against a $50 million budget and was a profitable venture. The film has a 56% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With its twisted story, great chemistry, and ample comedic moments, the movie is a good rewatch, and seems like fans are going for it on Netflix. It also has some impeccable performances owing to its power-packed ensemble cast. The movie features Rodrigo Santoro as Rafael Garriga, Gerald McRaney as Bucky Spurgeon / Owens, Adrian Martinez as Farhad, B. D. Wong as Liyuan Tse, and Robert Taylor as McEwen. Also rounding off the cast are Brennan Brown as Horst, Griff Furst as Gareth, Stephanie Honoré as Janice, Dominic Fumusa as Jared Mukulski, and Juan Minujin as Marcello.

Smith was last seen in Bad Boy: Ride or Die reprising his beloved character alongside Martin Lawrence. He’ll be next seen in features like the highly awaited sequel I Am Legend 2, Fast and Loose, among other films. Robbie won hearts last year with her performance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which she also produced. She recently boarded the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation.

Meanwhile, Focus is streaming on Netflix. You can check out our review here and the trailer above.

Watch on Netflix