First-look images at the highly anticipated movie Foe have just released, giving us a glimpse into the upcoming adaptation of Iain Reid's 2018 novel of the same name. Vanity Fair unveiled the new images which showcase the performances of the film's two main leads Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. Along with the images, the film's director Garth Davis, who previously directed the 2016 film Lion, gave fresh insight into the film which is set to be released to theaters on October 6, 2023.

Foe stars Mescal as Junior, the central character and narrator of the story. Ronan stars as Henrietta, Junior's wife. The movie will also star Aaron Pierre as a stranger named Terrance who changes the isolated couple's life. The science fiction film takes place in the not-so-distant future and will also feature hallmarks of horror and suspense.

The film will follow Henrietta and Junior as they are confronted with a difficult choice. When Terrance arrives, he introduces himself as an agent of the government and tells the couple that Junior must leave the increasingly uninhabitable planet to go to space. Little else has been revealed about the plot, but the premise is unsettling, to put it mildly.

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

A Different Kind of Science Fiction Film

Though Foe is an apocalyptic science fiction film, you wouldn't know it based on the new images released by Vanity Fair. The first image shows Henrietta sitting with Junior as he leans on her shoulder, the two are lit in yellow light and set against a dark background. Another image shows Henrietta in bed, with Junior leaning over her. The scene resembles something out of the past, rather than the future, with floral wallpaper and a candlelit glow. Nothing in the new images is bright or chrome, but rustic and worn, which only adds to the desolate tone of the film. Other images which can be found at Vanity Fair show Henrietta, Junior, and Terrance individually, set against darkness or a bleak, rural background.

The Amazon Studios production is set to be released to theaters this October.