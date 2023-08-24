The setting of outer space has always been synonymous with scientific exploration and presents a potential alternative for another inhabitable home for humanity. Considering the current studies on Mars and other planets, it has unfortunately become a necessary backup option due to the ongoing and pending irreversible changes to the Earth's environment and climate. Many apocalyptic stories in literature, movies, and TV series are built on the destruction of the world's natural environment. Such stories demand a desperate solution to save humanity just like in this year's upcoming sci-fi film adaptation of the book Foe.

The 2018 novel was written by Iain Reid, an author whose novels revolve around psychological themes that tantalize and grip the audience. This marks the second adaptation of one of his books after the Charlie Kaufman-directed adaptation of I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Foe joins the upcoming Amazon Studios catalog and is helmed by Australian director Garth Davis (Lion). The project was first announced in July 2021 when Amazon Studios was the frontrunner in a bidding war for the distribution rights. Davis was attached to direct the film with Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) being cast as the leads. With remarkable leading stars, the movie is promising to be a riveting story with a significant relationship at the story's forefront.

Before we take off to space, it's best to prepare with the following guide that will share everything we know so far on the sci-fi thriller Foe.

When Does Foe Come Out?

The adaptation will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival which begins September 29, before being released in theaters across the US on October 6, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Foe?

As mentioned, the sci-fi film is set to have an exclusive theatrical release in theaters this October. It is still yet to be announced when the movie will be available on streaming. Since the project is an Amazon Studios original, it will most definitely be exclusively streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical run.

This marks the second Amazon Studios film this year to receive an exclusive theatrical release before landing on Prime Video, with the first being Ben Affleck's Air. Emerald Fennell's Saltburn will also receive similar treatment when it releases in November.

Is There a Trailer for Foe?

The trailer for Foe was released online by Amazon Studios on August 24, giving audiences their first good look at the film as well as the tension between the film's lead characters.

What Is Foe About?

The movie is an adaptation of the 2018 novel written by Iain Reid, following married couple Junior and Hen. The husband and wife live on a secluded farm that has been functioning for generations. Being set in the near future, the farm is barely surviving due to the climate. A possible solution is brought forward when a mysterious stranger named Terrance arrives to inform Junior that he has been selected to join a mission at an orbiting space station. Junior holds reservations about leaving his wife, but Terrance prepares the young couple for their dire separation. He does so through a contentious method that involves artificial intelligence and a true examination of Junior and Hen's relationship.

The official synopsis from Amazon Studios reads as follows:

Academy Award® nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.

The pair's marriage serves as the ultimate focus of the story against the backdrop of an apocalyptic future and space travel. In a similar vein to I'm Thinking of Ending Things, the film involves the lead female character questioning her relationship with the male lead and what it means to them individually. The tension from this struggle builds throughout the story even with the pair's physical separation. The movie's plot shares similar themes with Interstellar and the recent Black Mirror episode "Beyond the Sea". All these stories explored how protagonists involved with space missions dealt with their separation from loved ones and home.

With the story's setting being in a near-future apocalypse, it also poses the necessary commentary regarding the serious degradation of the world's environment. The issue of climate change threatens humanity's survival through a multitude of ways that aren't being solved as quickly. Davis shared this sentiment in a statement released alongside the film's announcement.

The point of the movie is that corporate power and environmental decay is literally eating away at the natural world, not just the environment but from a human point of view, it’s eating away at society and taking away why we’re meant to be here and what connects us.

Who Is Starring in Foe?

The sci-fi drama will be led by Academy Award nominees Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan who will be portraying Junior and Henrietta respectively. Both hailing from Ireland, Mescal and Ronan have risen to prominent fame after breaking out as part of Hollywood's upcoming generation of actors. Ronan is already a four-time Oscar-nominated actress for her roles in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. She recently starred in the films See How They Run and Ammonite. Mescal earned his first Oscar nomination for his heartbreaking performance in Aftersun. This was shortly after his breakout role in the limited series Normal People. He's proven to be in demand with his next upcoming projects including Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, All Us Strangers, and A Spy by Nature.

Rounding out the cast is Aaron Pierre who plays a stranger named Terrance. The London-born actor is best known for various TV series like The Underground Railroad and Krypton. He replaced LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) who was previously cast in the role.

Who Is Making Foe?

Garth Davis is the director, co-writer, and producer of the film. The Australian director is best known for directing the 2013 limited series Top of the Lake and the 2016 drama Lion. The original book author Iain Reid serves as the co-writer of the film's screenplay and as an executive producer along with Samantha Lang (It All Started With a Stale Sandwich). Meanwhile, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts (Berlin Station) of Anonymous Content Studios, Emile Sherman (Heartstopper), and Iain Canning (Slow Horses) of See-Saw Films join Davis as producers of the film. Mátyás Erdély (Son of Paul) is the cinematographer of the project while Peter Sciberras (The Power of the Dog) is the editor.

When and Where Did Foe Film?

Filming took place primarily in Victoria, Australia. Scenes were shot in the Docklands Studios Melbourne and in the rural area of Wangaratta. Filming began in February 2022 and reportedly wrapped by mid-April 2022 based on a crew member's Instagram post.