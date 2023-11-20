The Big Picture The sci-fi thriller Foe, starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, will be released on Prime Video on January 5, 2024.

The film centers around a married couple living in a future plagued by climate change, whose lives are disrupted when a stranger offers them a chance for survival.

While the film received mixed reviews from critics, praising the performances but criticizing the execution, director Garth Davis describes the movie as "two movies in one" with shocking twists.

The new sci-fi thriller Foe is coming to your home. The Paul Mescal/Saoirse Ronan film will hit Prime Video on January 5, 2024. To coincide with the announcement, Prime Video has also released a new featurette on the film, featuring interviews with stars Mescal, Ronan, and Aaron Pierre (Old), as well as director Garth Davis (Lion). In it, they talk about the character motivations and conflict that are at the heart of the film, coupled with samples of the film's dazzling Mátyás Erdély cinematography and effects shots. Davis also discusses the mystery structure of the movie's script, which he co-wrote with Reid.

What Is 'Foe' About?

Foe centers around Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan), a married couple living on an isolated farm in the year 2065. With Earth increasingly imperiled by climate change, humanity is reaching towards the stars; and while Junior remains committedly Earthbound, Hen dreams of the future, causing them to slowly drift apart. However, their world is torn asunder when a stranger (Pierre) comes to visit; he tells them that Junior has been selected to leave work on a new space station orbiting Earth.

He must leave Hen behind, but the stranger will provide Hen with a perfect duplicate of Junior to keep her company while he is away. To say more would be to give away the film's shocking twists, but in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Davis described the film as being like "two movies in one".

Image via Amazon Studios

Foe was not particularly well-received by critics, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 22%. In his review, Collider's Chase Hutchinson found that "there are plenty of promising elements to be found in said source material, but it becomes dragged down by a banal excess that can't be overlooked." He did praise the performances of Ronan, Mescal, and Pierre, but found that the movie lets them down.

Foe will stream on Prime Video starting January 5, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new featurette on Foe below.