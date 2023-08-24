The Big Picture Foe is a psychological sci-fi thriller that explores the fear of being replaced by a machine, highlighting a couple's uncertain future as a mysterious man enters their lives.

More than ever nowadays with the rise of AI and greater technology, the fear of being replaced by a machine is at an all-time high. Even before the recent explosion of machine learning technology, those very fears were expounded upon by Iain Reid in his 2018 novel Foe. Oscar-nominated actors Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, along with Aaron Pierre, are now just under two months away from giving life to the chilling sci-fi thriller story in an adaptation from Lion director Garth Davis in collaboration with Reid, and a new trailer highlights the couple's uncertain future as something troubling enters their lives.

Foe tells a not-so-futuristic tale of the couple Junior (Mescal) and Henrietta (Ronan) who live together on a rural farm that's been in Junior's family for generations. While the state of the planet is deteriorating, the two are enjoying a peaceful existence until a mysterious man claiming to be from the government comes knocking at their door. Terrance (Pierre) is there to conscript Junior into a massive two-year-long mission to prepare humanity for its departure from the increasingly uninhabitable Earth, but Junior is deeply in love with Hen and is deeply troubled by the thought of leaving her behind. Prepared for this outcome, Terrance has a horrifying solution—a biomechanical clone of Junior will take his place while he's gone and watch over Hen.

Reid's original tale has been described as a psychological thriller with plenty of horror elements as it explores the terrifying reality of letting a machine replace every aspect of your life. Told from the restricted point of view of Junior, it only gets more unsettling as Terrance further explores their lives and trudges through their past in an effort to create the perfect clone of Junior. For such a character-driven film, it needed a strong duo at its core, and Mescal and Ronan promise to be just that with the former coming off a brilliant superstar-making Aftersun performance and the latter only a few years removed from her fourth Academy Award nomination for Little Women.

Foe Is a Relatable Sci-Fi Dystopia

Although the concept of a clone taking over your life is something inherently sci-fi, at the heart of the film is meant to be a story of a couple and their relationship woes that should resonate with viewers. In a piece for Vanity Fair, Davis emphasized that "There’s something that a lot of people can relate to in their own relationships, in their lives" in Foe. "Each actor, as people, brought their own interpretation of that to the performances. There was a lot of pressure and a lot of fuel." With much of the film set in a rustic farmhouse, it's also more evocative of classic Americana than expected of an apocalyptic future, setting up a truly unique experience when the film arrives in theaters.

Foe premieres on October 6. Check out the trailer below: