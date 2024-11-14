Witch hunting, demonic entities, and pagan worship. The “Unholy Trinity” is an influential British folk horror trilogy that has terrified and mystified audiences over the decades since they were first released. But the subgenre is not just confined to British cinema and there is more than one way to define a film or TV show as being “folk horror.” These are the focal points in Kier-La Janisse’s mega-documentary, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, which isn’t a recommendation but a required watch for fans of The Wicker Man and Midsommar.

At a little over three hours long, the doc is a comprehensive deep dive into the origins of the subgenre, what ties very different entries together, and how it continues to evolve in modern horror. What becomes apparent is how folk horror isn’t limited to pagan scares; superstitions turn violent and monsters claw their way out of folklore. Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched is a creepy, in-depth watch that looks into cinematic and societal history, while stuffed full of famous titles and little-known ones for viewers to find for the first time.

Folk Horror Is More Than the Unholy Trinity

Janisse devotes the early section of the doc to the wide range of British folk horror, from the country that is considered to be its birthplace, and exploring how the Unholy Trinity helped to establish tropes that have since become iconic staples of the subgenre. In 1968's Witchfinder General, a witch hunter terrorizes the countryside during the English Civil War; in 1971's The Blood on Satan’s Claw, a terrible discovery in the dirt endangers a village’s children; and in The Wicker Man, a lawman is trapped on an island with pagan worshipers. Despite the differences, these films shared the theme of the past returning and/or the terror of rural isolation. With interviews from scholars and filmmakers, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched doesn’t just cover the Unholy Trinity.

There are the earlier British entries that planted the seeds that grew into the folk horror viewers recognize, like Robin Redbreast or Penda’s Fen, two pagan-themed episodes of the anthology series Play for Today. Viewers can see how the storytelling was ripe for turning into the unique horror subgenre it became. Howard David Ingham, author of We Don’t Go Back: A Watcher’s Guide to Folk Horror, mentions the crux of these pre-Unholy Trinity stories is that “We don’t go back because if we go back, we enter a realm of superstition and madness.”

Alice Lowe, director of Prevenge, sees another notable anxiety put onscreen. She talks about the stereotype of a British person as being uptight, repressed, and respectful, only for her to recognize the severe contradictions in this characterization. Upon learning about bodies that were dug up in the UK as evidence of human sacrifice, Lowe goes on to say, “when you contrast that with what our idea of Britishness is, it makes you feel like our ancestors are alien to us.” The idea of fearing the past and its “old ways” isn’t just at the center of British folk horror, a point that is proven when it switches focus across the pond to explore how the colonial history of the United States provides the fears and anxieties for American folk horror.

‘Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched’ Looks Into American Folk Horror

Prominent in the U.S. are the vast, secluded landscapes that the best Westerns made breathtaking and adventurous, but in folk horror, these are places of dread in the likes of The Reflecting Skin (1990) and The Wind (2018). Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched makes the case that 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can be considered folk horror due to the characteristics of the isolated Texas setting and the murderous Sawyer family, who are far removed from society. But other than the environment, folk horror seeps from the United States’ ugly past of racism, colonization, and misogyny.

Monstrous folklore blends with slavery in movies like Ganja & Hess and Candyman. There is the problematic portrayal of indigenous communities with the “Indian burial ground” in Pet Sematary, becoming a force of danger for the white characters. The documentary also points to the well-documented witch trials of New England as an explanation for how witches are often in folk horror, to represent fears of female power and sexuality, like in The Witch. It’s fascinating to watch the doc uncover the root of the subgenre and how it has spread outward, reading into how British and American entries are unique from each other while sharing similar ideas on fearing the past. With the expansive scope, it’s hard to imagine this three-hour-plus film was originally proposed as a half-hour short.

Director Kier-La Janisse Almost Didn’t Make This Folk Horror Doc

The nearly limitless amount of clips that are supplied, and chapter breaks keep the flow of the runtime of this horror documentary moving at a breezy pace. Many clips are from movies or TV shows that viewers probably have never seen, helping to break up the time spent on talking head interviews. Just as good are the creative touches. The font of the title and chapter names have their corners or edges grow out like roots, a fun way to emphasize folk horror’s use of nature. Janisse captures viewers’ attention with a spooky atmosphere from the folk horror-themed animation and music that plays leading up to the next section. But this doc exists because it was supposed to be a DVD featurette.

Janisse said in an interview with Daily Dead how she had the idea when she worked for Severin Films, during the process of the company’s release of The Blood on Satan’s Claw. She didn’t plan to direct it either. When she was given the chance, her film programming background helped her find the right people to interview. The first twenty minutes focusing on the Unholy Trinity could have been the short doc Janisse thought of initially, but with the surplus of material she gained, she went on to complete this mega-documentary -- being Janisse’s first feature makes the final result even more impressive. It gives viewers their fill on folk horror and then some, because one of the best parts is when it moves away from British and American films, shifting to international horror films from South America to Asia.

‘Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched’ Doesn’t Stick to One Country

2019's La Llorona is a Guatelaman horror film based on the country’s Maya indigenous massacre by the government, where a dictator and his family are haunted by their sins. The 2015 Polish horror film Demon confronts a town covering up its involvement in the Holocaust, with a telling line delivered by one character, “We must forget -- what we didn’t see here.” Alexandra Heller-Nicolas, the author of 1000 Women of Horror, sees a connection between two Australian horror movies, Kadaicha and The Dreaming, that centered on white characters facing their country’s Aboriginal history, both released in 1988 when the government celebrated Australia’s two hundredth anniversary, or as Heller-Nicolas puts it bluntly, “it’s invasion day.”

In Japan, Onibaba and Noroi: The Curse, folklore is a powerful, tangible presence. Often, in classic British folk horror, humans are the cause of the destruction that is seen, be it through cults and human sacrifice, or misogyny and superstitions. Even when the supernatural is very real, many of these entries can be grouped as folk horror thanks to the importance of the past, the use of folklore, or the role of nature. The doc understands it’s not as simple of a horror subgenre as the slasher or found footage, but there are defining traits that continue to be seen from older films to modern ones, as well as those from different countries.

2019's Impetigore from Indonesia brings a disturbing take on the cursed village. Men and Enys Men, both released in 2022, are experimental with a strange, unsettling depiction of nature. Trapping a lawman in a burning wicker man is an iconic visual for sure, but what this doc helps viewers recognize is that entries don’t need to be about paganism or human sacrifice to be described as folk horror. An unease about the past is a primary link, with distinct folklore and sins of history depending on the region. Whether it is watched in full or spread out like a miniseries, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched is a spooky love letter to the past and present of folk horror that continues to thrive, much like the “old ways” that never die out.

