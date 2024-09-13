The 2020s have already been great for folk horror, but the current folk horror revival really got its start in the previous decade. The niche subgenre, which had been around since the 1960s and 1970s, didn't get a name until actor Mark Gatiss of Sherlock fame used the term "folk horror" in 2010 to describe a trio of influential films in his BBC documentary series, A History of Horror. Suddenly, a generation of writers and filmmakers who had grown up on the old British films and television programs were inspired to revisit the rural terrors of their youth.

Folk horror, which was initially recognized as a British phenomenon, became closely associated with imagery from the British Isles, such as stone circles, druids, and the green man. However, the modern folk horror revival has been more inclusive, as filmmakers from around the world draw inspiration from their countries' history and folklore. From Indonesia to Austria, these are the best folk horror movies of the 2010s.

10 'A Dark Song' (2016)

Directed by Liam Gavin

Image via IFC Midnight

At its heart, A Dark Song is about faith. Sophia (Catherine Walker), who recently lost her little boy, has spent her life savings on hiring occultist Soloman (Steve Oram) to help her perform a months-long ritual. The two travel to a secluded mansion where they perform cleansing and punishing trials. At first, it seems like Sophia's wish is to see her son again, but her true motive is less than pure: she wants revenge against those who killed the boy. To endure the demands of the ritual day after day, her faith must be unwavering.

A Dark Song is a compelling, low-budget film that focuses on the dynamic between the two characters. Soloman is an arrogant sexist who manipulates and abuses Sophia. The audience may have reason to doubt his legitimacy as a magician, but Sophia has done her due diligence — plus, she's hardly a pushover. Her steely resolve means that she's willing to put up with Soloman's glaring faults as long as she gets what she wants.

A Dark Song Release Date April 28, 2017 Cast Steve Oram , Catherine Walker , Susan Loughnane , Mark Huberman Runtime 100 minutes Writers Liam Gavin

WATCH ON PRIME

9 'Hagazussa: A Heathen's Curse' (2017)

Directed by Lukas Feigelfeld

Image via Forgotten Film Entertainment

The film Hagazussa takes place in 15th-century Austria, where young Albrun is ostracized by her community. The villagers believe that she and her mother are witches, a superstition that may stem from her mother's unmarried status. Fifteen years later, Albrun herself is a single mother, and her loneliness causes her to act out in strange ways. Pushed to the breaking point by the abuse she endures from the villagers, Albrun curses them.

The word hagazussa means "witch" in Old High German. Witches have long been a staple of the folk horror genre; in fact, the earliest known folk horror movie is Häxan (the Swedish word for "witch"), a documentary from 1922. The long, dark history of witch hunts and executions of women accused of black magic has provided fertile ground for horror movies about superstition and hysteria. Hagazussa never makes it clear whether Albrun's troubles are supernatural or psychological, but the film is beautiful and tragic nonetheless.

WATCH ON TUBI

8 'La Llorona' (2019)

Directed by Jayro Bustamente

Image via El Ministerio de Cultura Y Deportes de Guatemala

In Mexican folklore, "La Llorona" is a ghostly woman who lurks near water, crying over her drowned children. For his film La Llorona, director Jayro Bustamente used elements of the folk tale to tell a real-life horror story about the genocide of the Mayans that occurred in Guatemala in the 1980s. The story follows the former dictator as he evades legal punishment for his role in the genocide but faces a haunting within his household. Strange things happen after a mysterious young woman, Alma, shows up to work as a housemaid.

La Llorona is one of the best Latin American horror movies of recent years due to its unflinching exploration of real horrors that remain, barely hidden, beneath the surface. The dictator believes that his wealth and power will shield him from any real consequences. Throughout the movie, protesters remain camped outside the mansion, but the real reckoning must come from within. One of La Llorona's most powerful elements is its portrayal of the dictator's wife, who must choose whether to remain loyal to her family or to stand with other women who have been victimized.

La Llorona Release Date Rating Runtime

Rent on Amazon

7 'Impetigore' (2019)

Directed by Joko Anwar

Image via Shudder

Maya and her friend Dini work together at a tollbooth in the city of Jakarta. After Maya is attacked by a man from her parents' hometown, she and Dini journey to the remote village, hoping to understand why Maya was targeted. When the two women arrive, they're surprised by how big and lavish Maya's family home is and puzzled that the villagers seem to be afraid of it. They also discover that the village is under a curse that causes any baby there to be born without skin. This curse is somehow connected to Maya and her family, and the villagers have been waiting for her to return.

Impetigore is a wild ride that's not for the squeamish. There's plenty of blood and violence, but even more horrifying are the family secrets that connect Maya to the village's current predicament. Many horror movies stop short of depicting terrible things that happen to children, but Impetigore doesn't hold back in that regard. Director Joko Anwar deals with magic, religion, and family history in his other films as well, such as Satan's Slaves and its sequel.

Rent on Amazon

6 'The Ritual' (2017)

Directed by David Bruckner

Image via Netflix

In The Ritual, a group of friends from England go hiking in the Swedish wilderness and find themselves at the mercy of a cult that worships an ancient god. Based on the popular novel of the same name by Adam Nevill, the film adaptation adds a poignant new plot element: before the trip, one of the friends, Rob, is killed in a robbery while his friend Luke (Rafe Spall) watches in terror, unable to help. Luke and the rest of the group take the hiking trip to honor Rob's memory, but instead of finding catharsis, Luke is wracked by guilt.

Once the friends get lost in the woods and start finding mutilated animals, The Ritual becomes a thrilling survival story. It also features a very cool-looking monster that's shown only sparingly until the third act, making the full reveal all the more satisfying. As an adaptation, The Ritual smartly steers away from giving too much backstory on the cult, choosing instead to focus on the eerie and striking imagery of the nightmarish scenes in the woods.

The Ritual Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 9, 2018 Cast Rafe Spall , Robert James-Collier , Sam Troughton , Matthew Needham Runtime 94 minutes

5 'The Wailing' (2016)

Directed by Na Hong-jin

Image via 20th Century Studios

South Korea has a mighty film industry that has produced international hits such as Parasite and Train to Busan. The country's filmmakers seem to do particularly well with horror, appealing to viewers who are looking for something different from the typical Hollywood fare. In The Wailing, a remote village in the mountains is suffering from an outbreak that causes patients to become violent murderers. A police officer tries to investigate what's behind the killings, but it becomes clear that a shaman is more suited for the job.

Director Na Hong-jin also produced The Medium, another folk horror movie that deals with occult themes, in a collaboration between South Korea and Thailand. Na is clearly interested in the ways that older beliefs about spirits and possessions still permeate society. The Wailing shows that folklore and shamanism remain an important part of Korean culture, even as the younger generations reject the old ways, embracing Christianity or secularism. The Wailing is a near-perfect example of folk horror, combining the fear of one's fellow humans with anxiety over dangerous traditions.

The Wailing Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2016 Cast Kwak Do-won , Hwang Jung-min , Jun Kunimura Runtime 156 minutes Writers Na Hong-jin

4 'The Borderlands' (2013)

Directed by Elliot Goldner

Image via Metrodome Distribution

Folk horror might not seem like it lends itself well to the found footage format, but one of the best films of the subgenre is actually an underrated found footage from the United Kingdom. The Borderlands, known in the US as Final Prayer, is about a group from the Vatican that has been sent to a small English village to investigate a miracle at a local church. Equipped with cameras, they begin their investigation from a place of skepticism, expecting to debunk the miracle as yet another hoax.

What the men find, of course, is something ancient and terrifying that has been hidden beneath the church for centuries. Final Prayer is effective because of the performances, especially by Gordon Kennedy as the religious Deacon and Robin Hill as the agnostic Gray. The movie also deals well with the logistics of the found footage elements, making it believable that the characters would keep filming even as all hell breaks loose. The story builds slowly but culminates in a shocking ending that leaves viewers rattled.

Final Prayer Release Date March 28, 2014 Cast Robin Hill , Gordon Kennedy , Aidan McArdle , Patrick Godfrey , Luke Neal Runtime 89 Minutes Writers Elliot Goldner

Watch on Tubi

3 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via A24

Less than 10 years after its release, Robert Eggers's first feature film, The Witch, is already considered a classic horror movie. Some fans may debate whether it counts as folk horror since the subgenre usually makes use of older, pre-Christian belief systems, and movies about witchcraft are usually rooted in a belief in the Christian devil. However, the characters's relationship with the untamed wilderness around them edges The Witch into folk horror territory. There's the sense that the dark woods of 17th-century New England hold something ancient and unknowable that threatens the family's faith.

With an impressive legacy, fans have enjoyed discussing the implications of The Witch's famous ending, which sees its young protagonist joining the witches. The film also featured Anna Taylor-Joy in her first film role, becoming just one of many iconic performances by the in-demand starlet. Eggers has gone on to direct The Lighthouse and The Northman, other historical films that weave in folklore and mythology.

2 'Kill List' (2011)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Image Via Optimum Releasing

Jay and Gal, both down-on-their-luck hitmen, are hired for a new job by a shadowy group for a large sum of money. This is the seemingly simple premise of Kill List, which turns out to be not so simple after all. The hitmen have been given a list of people to kill and assigned only nicknames, such as "The Librarian" or "The Priest." Jay and Gal are disturbed by the way the victims smile and thank them before dying, a major clue that something about this assignment is off. Jay could just do the job and not ask questions, but he becomes too invested in the mystery.

To explain what makes Kill List a folk horror movie might be giving too much away, but suffice it to say that there's a powerful cult involved. Director Ben Wheatley has made several films in the genre, from 2013's trippy historical movie A Field in England to 2021's pandemic film In the Earth. Wheatley's movies tend to rely on allegory and ambiguity, filtering recognizable symbols of Britain's history and culture through a modern sensibility. Kill List might harken back to the "old ways" of paganism and ritual sacrifice, but the story is grounded in the economic woes of its era.

1 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

Of all the folk horror movies from the 2010s, Ari Aster's Midsommar might be the most folk horror. Drawing direct inspiration from The Wicker Man, this story about an outsider lured in by a pagan cult hits many of the beats that will be familiar to fans of the genre: there's a harvest festival, a maypole dance, and a blood sacrifice. The protagonist here is Dani (Florence Pugh), a young woman grieving for her family as she tags along on a trip to rural Sweden with her apathetic boyfriend and his group of friends.

The strength of Midsommar is in its detailed world-building, which rewards repeat viewing. Throughout three hours, Aster builds an entire community with traditions and a history. The film's ending, which shows Dani embracing her new life with the cult, has been widely misunderstood as empowering. While it is satisfying to see her break free from an unhealthy relationship, her new situation is far bleaker. Regardless, Midsommar brought folk horror into the mainstream, exposing the genre to a new generation of fans.

NEXT: 10 Horror Movies With Terrifyingly Realistic Premises