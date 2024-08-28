Folk horror has only recently been recognized as a distinct subgenre, even though some of its most famous works--including Witchfinder General, The Blood on Satan's Claw, and The Wicker Man--came out in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Many folk horror movies focus on isolated communities that get swept up in dangerous superstitions, while others highlight the darkness in aspects of folk culture, such as music, stories, and rituals. Over the decades, what was once considered a British phenomenon has flourished into a worldwide fascination.

The 2020s, in particular, have seen an explosion of folk horror movies. It's hard to say exactly what inspired the trend, but the popularity of Ari Aster's Midsommar (2019) and rising interest in folklore seem to be contributing factors. The folk horror movies of the last few years have proven that the genre is more than just pagans and stone circles; from the glacial valleys of Iceland to the ancestral burial grounds of South Korea, the settings of modern folk horror are more diverse than ever.

10 'All You Need Is Death' (2023)

Directed by Paul Duane

Music has the power to move people in ways that other art forms can't. In Irish filmmaker Paul Duane's All You Need Is Death, this power becomes terrifyingly literal. The story follows Anna and Aleks, a young couple who collect old and rare folk songs. The two travel around Ireland, seeking out a song that has been closely guarded for more than a thousand years by the women of an ancient family line. Anna and Aleks soon discover that there's a good reason why the song has never been recorded.

All You Need Is Death can be a challenging watch. The film's reality is slightly skewed and the characters' motives are often murky, all of which creates an unnerving viewing experience not unlike the work of David Lynch. However, like the mysterious song at the heart of the narrative, the movie casts its own dark spell over the viewer.

9 'Hellbender' (2021)

Directed by John Adams, Zelda Adams, and Toby Poser

The Adams Family is a husband-wife-and-daughters team who make wildly creative movies on a small budget, like this year's Hell Hole about a fracking crew that unwittingly unleashes a deadly and powerful parasite. Hellbender is a quieter affair, focused on a mother and daughter who live in the woods, isolated from the rest of society. Izzy, the daughter, longs for human connection but believes she has an autoimmune disorder that prevents her from interacting with others. Eventually, it's revealed that mother and daughter alike are "Hellbenders," or witches, who must keep their powers under strict control or risk becoming a danger to the world.

Aside from the novelty of a movie that was entirely written, directed, and performed by a family, Hellbender is a pleasure to watch. Izzy and her mother entertain themselves in their solitude by writing songs, and their high-energy rock performances make for an enjoyable soundtrack. The film also includes stunning visuals, natural character dynamics, and a coming-of-age storyline that feels believable despite the fantastical elements.

8 'The Devil’s Bath' (2024)

Directed by Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala

In the 18th-century Austria of The Devil's Bath, young Agnes is falling into despair. Her new husband seems more interested in pursuing his best friend than in consummating their marriage. Even worse, her mother-in-law is an overbearing presence, constantly pointing out the ways Agnes is failing as a wife. The young woman succumbs to depression, or "the Devil's Bath," as the locals describe it--a kind of possession.

Writers and directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (the team behind Goodnight Mommy and The Lodge) took inspiration for The Devil's Bath from a real-life horror: in the 18th century, severely depressed women would engage in suicide by proxy, committing murder so they would be executed. Prior to execution, the women could confess to a priest and be absolved of their sins. This would allow them to end their suffering without endangering their mortal souls. The film depicts Agnes's predicament with uncomfortable realism, opening a window into her unforgiving world and leaving the viewer with a sadness that lingers long after the credits roll.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

7 'Huesera: The Bone Woman' (2022)

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera

Valeria was once a punk rocker in a happy relationship with her girlfriend, but now married to a man, she seems to have embraced the traditional roles of wife and mother. However, as she prepares for the birth of her baby, she finds herself struggling against the confines of her new life. She’s not sure if she’s ready to sacrifice her whole identity and let go of personal ambitions. Worst of all, she’s being haunted by visions of a woman with a broken body. To break the curse hanging over her and her unborn child, Valeria enlists the help of her aunt and a local shaman.

Huesera: The Bone Woman, a joint production of Mexico and Peru, is an excellent examination of the pressures that society places on women. The elements of folklore and the occult in the film serve to help Valeria to better understand her desires and to stand up for what she needs--even if it goes against expectations. The film takes its place among the best Latin American horror movies of recent years.

6 'Lamb' (2021)

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

A24's Lamb is a slow-burn horror movie from Iceland about a married couple, Maria and Ingvar, who make an unsettling discovery on their sheep farm one day: one of their ewes has given birth to a lamb-human hybrid. Because their own child died a year earlier, they see this discovery as a second chance at parenthood and even name the lamb child Ada, in honor of their daughter. Maria and Ingvar's judgment is so clouded by grief and misplaced love that they fail to see the warning signs.

Lamb plays like a fairy tale, and there are long stretches where nothing outright horrific happens. The lamb child is painfully cute, and Maria and Ingvar are loving parents. But the problems they've been ignoring--as well as some new problems they've created--all come to a head in a disturbing climax. The gorgeous landscape of Iceland is an appropriately magical setting for the film, and Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) turns in an intense performance as Maria.

5 'Enys Men' (2022)

Directed by Mark Jenkin

Even though Enys Men is set in the 1970s and looks like a lost television special from the era, the story is an ecological fable that feels timely. In the film, an unnamed woman lives alone on an island off the coast of Cornwall, where she’s been tasked with monitoring a rare breed of flowers that only grow on the rocky cliffs. Every day follows the same routine until the flowers and the woman both start to undergo distressing changes.

Enys Men won’t be for everyone. The last few years have seen horror filmmakers offering more experimental works, like the much buzzed-about Skinamarink from 2022. Jenkin’s film has a circular quality, with images that loop and repeat, and the events have a dreamlike feel that pushes them out of the literal realm and into an allegorical one. However, viewers who are willing to be patient will find pleasure in the movie’s hypnotic sound design and striking visuals.

4 'Starve Acre' (2023)

Directed by Daniel Kokotajlo

Richard and Juliette, played by Matt Smith (House of the Dragon) and Morfydd Clark (The Rings of Power), have moved to Richard’s family estate, believing the countryside to be a healthy environment for their son, Owen. However, Richard, who had an uneasy relationship with his father, finds himself troubled by the landscape and the memories it stirs in him. The place is having a sinister effect on Owen as well. After the boy’s sudden death, Richard throws himself into the work of excavating an oak tree of local legend that once grew on the property.

Folk horror is often concerned about what lurks beneath the soil. The land can give nourishment, but it can also hide dark relics of the past that are better left buried. In examining this theme, Starve Acre feels very much like a classic work of folk horror. The gray and brown color palette further ties the film to the genre’s roots, evoking the look of British folk horror from the 1970s. While the film has a few flaws, it succeeds at embodying the themes and aesthetics that have come to define the genre.

3 'Exhuma' (2024)

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

In Exhuma, a South Korean film that was a massive blockbuster in its home country, veteran actor Choi Min-sik (Oldboy) plays a geomancer--someone who assesses the feng shui of potential burial sites--who must investigate a cursed grave. An angry ancestor is haunting a rich family, so the geomancer and his shaman associates must dig up the grave, perform some cleansing rituals, and move the body to a more suitable location. However, once the coffin has been unearthed, the team discovers an even older tomb underneath.

Upon its release, Exhuma garnered positive reviews from around the world and has even been named as one of the best horror movies of 2024 so far. For international audiences, the film is a crash course in Korean mythology and the occult as well as a history lesson about the country’s brutal treatment under Japanese imperialism. What makes the movie so effective is the pacing of its reveals; the viewer experiences the escalating tension alongside the characters, making for a wild, terrifying ride.

2 'You Won’t Be Alone' (2022)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

In some ways, You Won’t Be Alone doesn’t feel like a horror movie at all. The story, about a young witch in 19th-century Macedonia who escapes from the isolated cave where she was raised, feels more like a meditation on what it means to be human. The teenage Nevena discovers that she can shapeshift, and uses this power to experience life from various perspectives--as a child, a man, and a young mother. She learns about the pain and pleasure of human relationships, feeling acceptance in her human form that she would never find as a witch.

Despite the wide-eyed wonder in many of You Won’t Be Alone’s sequences, there’s plenty of body horror and gore to remind the viewer that this is indeed a horror movie, even though it offers a different portrayal of witches. The witch subgenre is often exploitative, focusing more on the supposed monstrousness of the characters than their unfair persecution. You Won’t Be Alone, by contrast, is an oddly life-affirming movie underneath all the blood and guts.

1 'The Feast' (2021)

Directed by Lee Haven Jones

The Feast, a criminally underseen Welsh-language film directed by Lee Haven Jones, is a portrait of a family at complete odds with their surroundings. Although they live on farmland passed down to Glenda, the matriarch, the house they've built is a modern monstrosity, painted black and rising at sharp angles from the landscape. The father, in a display of machismo, shoots a pair of rabbits for dinner. The eldest son is focused on turning himself into a machine through obsessive dieting and exercise. The family's artificial and consumer-driven lifestyle is challenged when a young woman named Cady shows up to help Glenda prepare for a lavish dinner party.

Although The Feast is a slow-burning film, the way the events unfold is fascinating. It's clear from the beginning that Cady has a deep and mysterious connection to the land. Her body appears to shed mud at times, and when she goes outside, she's embraced by vines. As her true identity is revealed, the restrained film explodes into a cacophony of violence and madness. The movie uses Welsh folklore brilliantly to tell a terrifying story that feels both modern and timeless.