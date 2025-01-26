The horror genre is built on a foundation of artists capturing our collective fears and showcasing them in vivid displays of visual and thematic metaphor. But before the idea of film ever existed, this practice was done through stories passed throughout cultures as folklore meant to be cautionary tales, morality proverbs, and entertaining ways of making sense of the unfathomable world. Now, we can combine these two aspects of storytelling to create some of the best films of the horror genre that are not just frightening but also serve to preserve cultural beliefs over time.

With Netflix being one of the longest-running streaming services, it feels only appropriate that we spotlight its catalog of horror based on ancient lore. So, here are the best folk horror movies on Netflix.

‘The Ritual’ (2017)

Rafe Spall

Based on the novel by Adam Nevill, The Ritual uses the fear of the unknown in a dark forest as a great setting to dive into Scandinavian lore while creating an atmosphere of dread. The film follows four friends on a hike in Sweden prompted by the passing of their close friend. Unfortunately, they soon find themselves being pursued by nightmares and an unknown entity when they cut through a dense forest. The friend group, played by Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier, and Sam Troughton, has great chemistry, whether bantering or fighting for their lives while working through their collective trauma. I advise going into this film with as little information as possible so the surprises hit you with maximum impact.

‘Apostle’ (2018)

Kristine Froseth

Dan Stevens (Abigail) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens) lead this brutal work of occult horror written and directed by action visionary Gareth Evans. Apostle is a gruesome venture into a cult on a remote Welsh island that is being infiltrated by a former missionary whose sister has been kidnapped for ransom. Stevens takes on the role of this ex-man of god as he faces off against Sheen’s intensely dark and charismatic cult leader. But the story is much bigger than the two of them as the supernatural aspects of the film spread far and wide, affecting each and every denizen of this island. Evans uses his keen directorial eye to create a film with a high-budget grindhouse feel that doesn’t pull any punches as the dark side of this cult’s rituals unfolds.

‘The Old Ways’ (2020)

