Folk horror is one of the richest and most intriguing horror subgenres, having a rich history. Focusing on elements such as themes of mythology, cultural clashes and cults, folk horror is fertile ground for disturbing psychological horror. Additionally, folk horror films frequently take place in remote locations in order to emphasize the isolation and danger that their protagonists find themselves in, leading to beautiful visuals and unique settings.

From its cinematic origins in the 1960s and 1970s, folk horror films have been frightening and fascinating audiences for generations. In order to truly stand the test of time, the best folk horror films involve rich mythology and lore, great acting and compelling mysteries, keeping viewers hooked with their eerie atmospheres from beginning to end. With this in mind, these are 10 folk horror films that are almost perfect.

10 'The White Reindeer' (1952)

Directed by Erik Blomberg

The White Reindeer is a 1952 Finnish supernatural folk horror film directed by Erik Blomberg and co-written by Blomberg and lead actress Mirjami Kuosmanen. The film follows Pirita (Kuosmanen), a reindeer herder who struggles with loneliness in her marriage. Attempting to inspire passion in her husband Aslak (Kalervo Nissilä), Pirita participates in a ritual love spell that backfires dramatically, periodically transforming her into a bloodthirsty white reindeer.

The film is a classic Nordic horror film that makes great use of indigenous Sámi folklore for its horror, creating a horror monster that occupies a place somewhere between werewolf and vampire mythology with a distinctly Finnish twist. Taking place in a beautiful snow-covered landscape, the film’s visuals are highly memorable, and its color contrasts look striking in black and white. The White Reindeer is a must-see for fans of folk horror, and one of the subgenre’s greatest early outputs.

9 'The Ritual' (2017)

Directed by David Bruckner

Based on Adam Nevill's 2011 novel, The Ritual is a 2017 British horror film directed by David Bruckner. The film follows a group of men who, in the aftermath of their friend Rob (Paul Reid) being murdered, decide to hike through Sweden in his honor. Tensions between the group run high due to old resentments and unexplained, seemingly supernatural events, leading to the discovery of a dark secret lurking within the forest.

David Bruckner has established a name for himself as one of the most atmospheric filmmakers in horror, masterfully creating a sense of melancholy and dread that permeates much of his work, and The Ritual is one of his best films. The dynamics between the characters are believable and complex, with the trauma of Rob's death clearly weighing heavily on the group and impacting their relationships. The Ritual is a dark and grim folk horror film with compelling lore and dazzling visual effects.

8 'A Field in England' (2013)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

A Field in England is a 2013 historical horror film directed by Ben Wheatley and written by Wheatley's wife and frequent collaborator, Amy Jump. Set during the English Civil War of the 1600s, the film follows an alchemist named Whitehead (Reece Shearsmith) and a group of his fellow army deserters as they avoid battle by hiding out in a field. The situation becomes horrific, however, when a man named O'Neill (Michael Smiley) forces the group to search for treasure in the field by torturing Whitehead until he and the group comply with his demands, leading to bizarre consequences.

The film is most notable for its use of surreal and psychedelic visuals, including an extended sequence featuring a strobe light, echoing the characters' consumption of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The film is experimental in both its visuals and in its narrative, playing out more like a fable than a conventional horror film in a way that complements its folk horror aspects. Underrated among horror fans, A Field in England is a highly unique, darkly comedic and thoroughly disturbing folk horror film.

7 'Lamb' (2021)

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Lamb is a 2021 Icelandic folk horror film directed and co-written by Valdimar Jóhannsson. The film follows a couple, María (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) whose lives are turned upside down when they discover that a sheep on their farm has given birth to a lamb-human hybrid. Longing for a child, the couple decides to raise the lamb as their own daughter, which is complicated by the arrival of Ingvar's brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson), who is horrified by the child.

Set in the idyllic Icelandic countryside, Lamb's setting is equally beautiful and isolating, creating a feeling of complete seclusion from the outside world which heightens the characters' bizarre decision-making. Ada, the lamb-human child, is adorable and highly sympathetic, with much of the film's tension surrounding the question of her safety. Featuring strong visual effects, a strikingly powerful performance from Noomi Rapace and a unique blend of folkloric whimsy and relatable human drama, Lamb is a great folk horror film.

6 'The Devil’s Bath' (2024)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

Written and directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, The Devil’s Bath is a 2024 Austrian-German historical horror film. Inspired by true cases of ‘suicide-by-proxy’, the film follows a young woman, Agnes (Anja Plaschg, who also composed the film’s music), who struggles to adjust to her position of a neglected wife in 1700s Europe. Becoming severely depressed, Agnes finds herself haunted by the prospect of deliberately ending her life.

In line with Franz and Fiala’s previous work, The Devil’s Bath is an impeccably atmospheric and horrifically bleak film. Its depiction of rural life in the 1700s is rich and immersive, making audiences connect deeply with Agnes and understand her misery and the difficult position she has found herself in. The film’s real historical inspiration adds an even more disturbing edge to its folk horror elements, telling an upsetting yet grounded and realistic horror story about a woman pushed past her limits.

5 'Impetigore' (2019)

Directed by Joko Anwar