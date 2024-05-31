The Big Picture A24 and Neon have redefined horror with arthouse sensibilities, favoring slow-burn narratives and deeper metaphors over jump scares.

The folk horror subgenre, epitomized by The Wicker Man, The Blood on Satan's Claw, and Witchfinder General, influenced modern horror pacing.

Cinematography in folk horror films like The Witch and Midsommar prioritize wide shots to emphasize nature and create an eerie realism.

In these past few years, the horror genre has undoubtedly been ruled by production companies like A24 and Neon. A24 hits like Hereditary, The Witch, and Midsommar have proven that arthouse horror can be successful in mainstream cinema, and that more artistic and experimental sensibilities can be appreciated by the general zeitgeist instead of CGI demons and cheap jump scares. Slow-burning narratives, thoughtful cinematography, practical effects, and deeper metaphors are all things now commonly seen. However, these movies cannot be truly appreciated without taking a look at where a lot of their traits originate from.

In the late 1960s and early '70s in England, the folk horror subgenre was all the rage. The horror of the time was partially defined by creepy countrysides, pagan rituals, human sacrifices, and the terror of the "old ways" being brought back to modern times. The success of this era is thanks to three seminal films dubbed the "unholy trinity": The Wicker Man (1973 version, sorry Nick Cage!), The Blood on Satan's Claw, and Witchfinder General. While not actually connected via any sort of narrative or production team, this spiritual trilogy of terrifying classics not only paved the way for folk horror, but also for modern arthouse horror overall.

Ari Aster, 'The Wicker Man,' and The Pacing of Horror

Ari Aster's Midsommar was the follow-up to his exceedingly disturbing debut, Hereditary, and despite their varying deeper meanings, they both share a lot of similar narrative qualities. This is mainly because of their slow-building dread. Neither film is too quick to get to the meat of their horror, keeping their stories on burn and turning up the heat slowly until their respectively brutal endings. The movies work like quiet dramas, building the tension ever so slowly and making the dread all the scarier. This is not too different from the pacing of The Wicker Man.

The Wicker Man follows Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward), an English Police Officer, who is called to the Scottish Island of Summerisle to investigate the disappearance of Rowarn Morrison, a young girl. The devout Catholic finds himself over his head, though, as the islanders are revealed to be ritualistic Pagan Cultists who just may be plotting a human sacrifice. The film has been described as one of the greatest horror films of all time, and this is very much in part due to its patience. The movie has a lot of creepy moments, yes, but there are no death scenes until Howie's climactic sacrifice at the very end. It is a slow build and grows all the more suspenseful while watching. This eerily slow pacing allows the tension to grow, and the longer Howie is on the island the more threat begins to surround him. Not only is this sun-drenched nightmare of a movie aesthetically an influence on folk horror like Midsommar, but this type of pacing is seen in many successful arthouse horror films today. The Witch and Saint Maud are also both films that choose slow-building terror as opposed to quick scares left and right. This serves to show how The Wicker Man has shaped the horror genre for the A24 generation.

The Look of Folk and Arthouse Horror

When someone imagines a folk horror film, they probably have a very clear image of what said movie would look like. The genre is defined by extreme and regular wide shots, usually shot to emphasize the natural setting of the story. These types of shots are typically paired with either an extremely bleak palate or a very colorful one. There is not a lot of in-between. This is in part thanks to Witchfinder General and The Blood on Satan's Claw. These two movies feature stellar cinematography and color-grading. Their wide shots of British landscapes helped define the folk horror of the era and create a sense of realism, and their color palates help zero in the movies' focus on the cycles of nature, burial and death. The Blood on Satan's Claw also features a lot of shots from the ground up towards the characters. This gives the audience the impression that they are watching from the perspective of the Earth itself. Cinematography like this has not just inspired folk horror to this day, but arthouse horror as a whole.

The Witch was one of the key films in the modern boom of arthouse horror, and it has an incredibly similar appearance to Satan's Claw and Witchfinder. They are all highlighted by their bleak palates and realistic wide shots of nature, showing a clear pipeline of inspiration. Midsommar is also defined by wide shots. Yet again, though, the inspiration does not just stop at folk horror. These types of wide shots are also seen in Hereditary, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and many other A24 horror films. Clearly, the almost painting-style realism is given a lot of attention, helping add this key aspect to the modern interpretation of the genre.

Arthouse Horror is More Than Just Scares

One thing that has become clear with this new wave of horror is that audiences crave deeper meanings. While jump scares, excessive gore and brutal killings can be tons of fun in horror, they can feel shallow if the movie does not dare to delve deeper. The Unholy Trinity understands this, and it is why modern horror has happily allowed themselves influence from these films.

The Blood on Satan's Claw may seem occasionally schlocky and exploitative, but it has deeper meanings embedded in its focus on old folklore and the cycle of nature and death. Witchfinder General can be read as a feminist allegory, highlighting Vincent Price's role as real-life witch hunter Mathew Hopkins, who killed around 300 women. As for The Wicker Man, it is famously an allegorical fable about man's relationship with religion, pointing out the flaws of organized religion and delivering some serious existential dread along the way. A24 has taken notes, clearly, because most, if not all, of the scarier offerings have more poetic sensibilities. Midsommar is a metaphor for toxic relationships and trauma. Hereditary is in actuality a tale about generational trauma and mental illness. The Lightouse is about toxic masculinity. Thanks to the Unholy Trinity's influence on the horror genre, a deeper meaning is not just an option but a necessity.

Clearly, the Unholy Trinitiy has a huge influence on modern horror. Though these movies' pacing, appearance and deeper meanings, they are three folk horror masterpieces that have shaped the genre, but sadly have gone under the radar for many audiences. As A24 continues to dominate the scene, one should reflect on the three cult classics that helped invent modern arthouse horror. For a more in depth history of how folk horror has shaped cinema, check out the epic documentary, Woodlands Dark And Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror.

