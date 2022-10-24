Someone seriously needs to adapt 'East of the Sun and West of the Moon'...

Fairy tales and myths have remained a part of popular culture, thanks in no small part to films like Cinderella (1950) and Tangled (2010). Disney popularized itself almost entirely with adaptations of folk tales and myths, though there are a number of surviving stories that have escaped the Mouse’s grasp.

Indeed, while various popular tales and myths have not received an adaptation, there are a number of overlooked stories that general audiences have never heard or seen. More than a few of them are worthy of an adaptation of some kind, various folk tales from around the world and many myths that deserve a glance.

'Journey to the West'

Journey to the West is a 16th-century fantasy novel that combined the travels of the monk Tang Sanzang with elements of Chinese folk tales. The story served as the inspiration for various works, including the 2010 action-adventure game titled Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, which featured Andy Serkis (The Batman), Lindsey Shaw (Lucifer) and writer/director Alex Garland (Ex Machina).

In Journey to the West, Tang Sanzang is given the task of gathering sacred Buddhist texts. The monk is accompanied by three protectors on his difficult journey to enlightenment. While the story has been interpreted to some degree in various forms, it's high time that this excellent novel gets the attention it deserves.

'The Seven Ravens'

With films like Frozen (2013) and Encanto (2021) making waves by exploring strong female leads and complex familial themes, it’s truly a wonder why The Seven Ravens has remained so overlooked. The German fairy tale was popularized by the Brothers Grimm. It served as the basis for 1937 stop-motion film and a 2015 Czech-Slovak fantasy movie of the same name.

The story revolves around a girl on a quest to save her seven brothers who, having been cursed, had been turned into ravens.

'The Shadow'

Skyggen, or ‘The Shadow,’ is a Danish fairy tale, published by Hans Christian Anderson in 1847. Anderson wrote many celebrated fairy tales in his time, the most notable and popular of which is The Little Mermaid, a story that inspired a Disney animated feature and an upcoming live-action film.

‘The Shadow’ revolves around a man whose shadow takes on a life of its own. The story may have served as the inspiration for the tragically-cancelled Dreamworks animated film Me & My Shadow, which was originally set to release in 2014.

'East of the Sun and West of the Moon'

A Norwegian fairy tale, East of the Sun and West of the Moon is an enchanting, magical story. The story begins when a white bear pleads for a peasant girl’s hand in marriage. At the behest of her father, the girl agrees, and the bear takes her away to his castle. It is revealed that the bear’s true form is that of a cursed, but handsome, young man. By the end of the story, his curse is lifted, and he and the girl have fallen in love.

The particulars of the story may sound familiar, as East of the Sun and West of the Moon is a distant relation to the tale that inspired Beauty and the Beast (1991).

Aesop’s Fables

Aesop’s Fables is a collection of folk stories compiled by Aesop of Ancient Greece. The Aesopica, as it’s otherwise known, consists of various parables and tales passed through the ages by word of mouth. Unlike the epics and incredible myths for which Ancient Greece is known, Aesop often addressed social, religious and political issues in his fables.

Any one of the fabulist’s tales is prime material for adaptation – some are already world-famous, like the popular ‘Tortoise and the Hare.’ But maybe the best story would be a film about Aesop himself, a historical biographical drama about the man behind the tales.

'The Chrysanthemum Vow'

Kikka no Chigiri, ‘The Chrysanthemum Vow,’ is a heart-wrenching folk tale from the collection of Japanese and Chinese ghost stories, Ugetsu Monogatari, otherwise known as ‘Tales of Moonlight and Rain.’ The ghost story collection served as the basis of the 1953 supernatural drama, Ugetsu, but the overlooked Kikka no Chigiri deserves a standalone adaptation.

In ‘The Chrysanthemum Vow,’ a warrior is found, grievously wounded, by a local man who decides to help. He nurses the warrior back to health, and the warrior leaves to return to his lord, but not before promising his new companion that he will return when the war is done. The warrior is imprisoned upon his return, as the throne of his lord has been usurped by a rival, who the loyal warrior refuses to serve. He kills himself so as to return to his friend, just as he promised, as a ghost.

How Anansi’s Stories Came to Be

Anansi’s status as an overlooked mythological figure is falling quickly out of fashion, partly due to the fascinating ways the Akan god of stories has appeared in Neil Gaiman’s work. The Good Omens and The Sandman author included Anansi in American Gods. His 2005 novel, Anansi Boys, is being adapted for TV, set to join The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power in Amazon’s library of exciting shows.

The origin story of Anansi’s stories revolves around the trickster’s labors for the sky god Nyame. An adaptation would start with Anansi being tasked with tracking down and capturing the four most dangerous creatures in the world.

'Vasilisa the Beautiful'

Aside from Hulu’s The Great, the “occasionally true” historical series based on the exploits of Catherine the Great, there aren’t many adaptations of Russian history, folklore or myths. Vasilisa the Beautiful served as the basis for a 1977 animated film of the same name, but the overlooked fairy tale could use an adaptation now.

Vasilisa the Beautiful revolves around Vasilisa, a girl protected by a magical charm that takes the form of a wooden doll. Vasilisa’s stepmother, jealous of the young girl’s beauty, tasks the folk tale’s hero with fetching fire from Baba Yaga, the infamous witch from the woods nearby.

'The House in the Reeds'

From House of Gucci to House of the Dragon, there may be a few house-related releases you have enjoyed in recent days. But it’s unlikely that movie and TV fans would have even heard of 'The House in the Reeds.'

Another story from Ugetsu Monogatari, Ueda Akinari’s ‘Tales of Moonlight and Rain,’ Asagi ga Yado (or 'The House in the Reeds') follows a married couple in feudal Japan. When the husband leaves his wife behind to try to find his fortune selling silk, a war breaks out, preventing his return. Years later, the man comes home to see what became of his devoted wife. The House in the Reeds is tragic, haunting, dramatic and enchanting all at once; its fantasy elements make it perfect for a Guillermo Del Toro-like adaptation.

'One Thousand and One Nights'

One Thousand and One Nights is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled by various authors, translators and scholars during the Islamic Golden Age. It is often known in the English-speaking world as the ‘Arabian Nights,’ sharing a name with the opening tune of Disney’s Aladdin (1992).

In fact, ‘Aladdin’s Wonderful Lamp’ was one of the tales added to the collection, though there are a number of other tales that could inspire future films.

