I was a bit nervous walking into Folktales. With the recent boom of documentaries exposing abusive reform programs for troubled youth, like Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare and Teen Torture Inc., I was primed to expect a film exploring something similarly brutal and militaristic about rebellious teens being sent into the Norwegian wilderness to be scared straight. I’m pleased to report that Folktales' end product was something much more compassionate and hopeful.

What Is ‘Folktales’ About?

Folktales centers on Pasvik High School in Finnmark, a county located on the border of Norway and Russia. Anything but a normal high school in just about every conceivable way, Pasvik serves students who are looking to take a gap year after graduation and teaches survival skills like hunting, camping, and — most popularly — dogsledding. Though originally started in 1840 in Scandinavia for rural people to get a free education, the program has adapted to give teenagers who enroll confidence by stripping away the external forces they’re constantly bombarded with and going back to the primal basics.

‘Folktales’ Features a Trio of Affecting Subjects

Folktales smartly keeps its focus tight, mainly sticking to three subjects, which keeps the ensemble from becoming too crowded. The film first introduces us to Hege, a 19-year-old who recently lost her father to murder. Hege feels lost in the chaotic world in which she lives, constantly overthinking and worrying about how she’s coming off to others. We then meet Bjørn, an outgoing self-professed nerd who’s been told he’s “annoying” his entire life, and Romain, who struggles with social anxiety and negative thoughts.

Hege is perhaps the most compelling of the three, and Folktales smartly makes her the main character of sorts. It’s easy to experience initial nerves for her as she attempts to pack not one, not two, not three, but seven mascaras before heading out to the wilderness. Hege, however, quickly proves herself more than capable with the encouragement from her tough but supportive teachers and the companionship of a gorgeous canine named Sautso. Watching her overcome homesickness and exhaustion to kick ass and take names (or, rather, make fires and skin animals) — oftentimes with the aforementioned mascara on! — is highly rewarding, as it’s clear we’re seeing a real-life coming-of-age story playing out before our very eyes.

Though Romain and Bjørn are both vulnerable and relatable, their arcs are ultimately thinner than Hege’s. Romain has the furthest to go, in a way — experiencing the most self-doubt and obstacles within the runtime of the film — so his ending is especially poignant and satisfying, despite the fact the specific information regarding his background and upbringing is sparse. Bjørn, unfortunately, fares even worse in this regard, though he is naturally engaging due to his awkward charm and irresistible charisma. It’s impossible not to empathize with and root for him from the get-go, even if directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady could have gone a bit deeper into his journey.

Bjørn and Romain’s arcs are most compelling when they intertwine, and their surprising friendship is one of the sweetest aspects of the film. The fact Bjørn finds someone who appreciates his humor and accepts him for who he is, while Romain is brought out of his shell and is inspired to try and care less what others think of him, shows the power of connecting with peers. I only wish this theme continued with Hege, as, apart from a moving scene with Romain on their independent camping trip, the majority of her scenes are solo — a fact that means we also miss out on some of the young women’s dynamics.

‘Folktales’ Showcases the Importance of Teachers — Canine and Human Alike

The dogs are a large draw for the students of Pasvik — and it’s not hard to understand why. They’re man's best friend, after all, eager to accept humans exactly how they are and, for some, much easier to communicate with. Not only do the dogs help the students feel more seen and accepted, but one teacher points out that they also serve to help teach the students how to become “more human and patient.” This is most evident between Bjørn and a rather rambunctious dog named Billy, who he has difficulty controlling at the beginning but keeps coming back to and forming a connection with. The dynamic between Hege and Sautso rivals the best human-dog bonds ever committed to screen.

I’m not going to spoil anything more here, but I will warn you to bring a tissue. In fact, bring a whole box. If the relationships between the students and their dogs don’t have you all cried out, the scenes between them and their human instructors almost certainly will. The climax of the film comes when, after several supervised camping trips, the teens are sent off to build their own shelters and be self-sufficient for a couple of days, with the instructors separate but nearby. Some struggle more than others, visiting the teachers to complain and attempt to borrow their fires. The teachers, in turn, respond with a kind firmness, reassuring them that everyone believes in their abilities.

Not only do they gently push the students outside their physical comfort zones, but they encourage them to process and express their emotions, too. One of the most simultaneously heartbreaking and heartwarming moments comes when a teacher tells Romain that it’s not only okay to cry but healthy sometimes. It’s a subtly wonderful example of combating toxic masculinity and an important message we need more of in the world.

The film's visuals are just as beautiful as the story being depicting, thanks to the cinematography of Tor Edvin Eliassen and Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo, who masterfully capture the vast, snowy landscape and breathtaking northern lights. The audience is immediately immersed in this environment, so vivid you can almost feel the chill through the screen. The inclusion of some Norwegian myths (literally) weaves the film together as well, and while it adds some interesting culture and layers, it ultimately feels rather unnecessary. Folktales is a small film that captures big landscapes and explores even bigger themes of loneliness, grief, and purpose. Though it doesn’t shy away from darker feelings, it’s undoubtedly optimistic and a feel-good movie through and through. Folktales' earnest, sensitive approach is its superpower, showcasing universal challenges being processed in a specific and singular way.

Folktales had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

