The film industry has been wowing audiences for over 100 years, and one of the best parts of any film is seeing all the amazing costume designs. Depending on the movie, those designs can have a real world impact on its viewers, particularly in the fashion industry. Now Turner Classic Movies has announced a new limited series, Follow the Thread, that will show movie fans the link between fashion and film.

The series will be hosted by TMC’s Alicia Malone, and it will premiere on TMC June 4 before heading to HBO Max on June 17. Follow the Thread is going to cover a variety of topics that weave film and fashion together, with the series being inspired by The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s new exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The series is working in collaboration with the exhibit, and the episodes were shot on site at The Met.

In America: An Anthology of Fashion features 100 pieces of men’s and women’s clothing dating back to the 19th century. Nine film directors created fictional “freeze frames,” that shared new perspectives on American fashion through their own unique minds in the exhibit. The directors that worked on the exhibit include heavy hitters Radha Blank, Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. The experts featured in the series also include Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie, Zac Posen, and Sandy Powell, among others.

RELATED: 11 Best Fashion Industry Documentaries In Honor of the Met Gala

When talking about the series, general manager of TCM Pola Changnon said, “We see fashion inspired by the silver screen gracing red carpets, runways and city streets every day. Fashion is yet another way for our fans to join these colorful worlds and show their passion for their favorite films, which is on display in Follow the Thread.”

Overall, this series sounds like a very interesting look into how a film can visually influence our culture and how movie fans express the love of their favorite films through what they wear. Follow the Thread will feature over 70 films from all eras to ensure that there will be at least a few movies that you’re a fan of, while also diving into where the future of our culture is heading. Some of the classics that will appear in the series are Rebel Without a Cause, Bonnie and Clyde, A Star is Born (1976), Taxi Driver, Kill Bill Vol. 1, The Great Gatsby (2013), and Crazy Rich Asians.

Follow the Thread will premiere on TMC on June 4.

'Rebel Moon': Ed Skrein Replaces Rupert Friend as Villain in Zack Snyder Film

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (454 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe